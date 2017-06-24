News By Tag
Skuuddle Launches App To Capture 90% Of Urban Professionals Who Don't Use Event Planning Apps
Mobile platform Skuuddle aggregates data from event websites, and feeds customized information to users.
Aggregating and subsequently querying data from across 15 event websites, Skuuddle then filters and feeds only the most relevant events in your vicinity to its users, according to their preferences and based on their location. Over time and with a few updates, the app will use AI technology to learn your preferences for events you frequently enjoy attending. The app provides a convenient way to send text messages to multiple contacts in your address book, especially since any text message or iMessage is limited to 20 people per text. Taking into account the busy schedules of professionals, invites do away with useless or long content and summarizes the most important details about nearby events into short, bite-sized forms.
Founder of Skuuddle, Roshini Sanah Jaiswal said: "I find that social media is anything but social but has become an oxymoron of it. People are living more isolated lives than ever before and the very thing they hoped would help them share their lives with friends and family- social media –is exactly what is alienating them. Humans are community-driven animals but 'finger sharing' your life doesn't up the happiness quotient. Skuuddle was born from this need to create real people to people connections with friends and to help plan those interactions in 30 seconds or less."
One key differentiator for Skuuddle is that unlike common social media and mobile text platforms, Skuuddle facilitates face-to-face interactions. Skuuddle is also a means to reconnect with old friends and colleagues. The platform is specifically geared to the digital savvy user who feels that current social media and group texting apps are ill-equipped to serve the event planning and event attending market. Skuuddle is extremely convenient to use. A user can set up an event with just three clicks on the phone and invite as many friends as he or she wants from the phone's contact list. The app tracks RSVPs, eliminating the need for users to manually track. In addition, with the insta-skuddle feature, users can view curated events in locations around them, and quickly invite friends to join in.
About Skuuddle
Skuuddle is a social event planning app that helps you plan activities, group friends into categories, and send out invitations directly to contacts from your address book. Skuuddle is a new way to invite friends out to brunch, drinks after work or for any impromptu event. Skip the back-and-forth group messages and email chains when planning a lunch or party. With Skuuddle you can track who is attending, use the chat feature to decide on a location or other event detail, and keep the date, time and location info in one spot.
For more information please visit: www.skuuddle.com
