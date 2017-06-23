 
News By Tag
* Business
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Insurance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Centennial
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Leading women professionals revealed in latest industry report

125 women have been recognized as some of the Insurance industry's top professionals
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Awards

Industry:
* Insurance

Location:
* Centennial - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Awards

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business America has just released the Elite Women in Insurance 2017 report, recognizing 125 insurance professionals who have broken barriers to become some of today's industry leaders and executives.

In an industry that is mostly male-dominated, IBA turned the spotlight onto the women who made their mark and are slowly changing the face of the insurance space. 20% of the women on this list hold top CEO or leadership positions, including the first female to start an insurance provider in the US. This year's list also includes the executive officers, division heads, and agency managers who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are now—entitling them a place in this prestigious list.

"Despite women's growing presence in the insurance industry, only a few have successfully broken through leadership roles," said Heather Turner, IBA journalist. "However, the women represented on this year's report have proven that it is no longer a male-dominated industry with the number of them breaking through barriers and using their collective influence to mold a brighter future for the insurance space; inspiring the success of their peers every day."

Read the full report in issue 5.06 of Insurance Business America, out now or view it online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/us/rankings/elite-wom...

###

Insurance Business America is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business America provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share