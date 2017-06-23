News By Tag
Leading women professionals revealed in latest industry report
125 women have been recognized as some of the Insurance industry's top professionals
In an industry that is mostly male-dominated, IBA turned the spotlight onto the women who made their mark and are slowly changing the face of the insurance space. 20% of the women on this list hold top CEO or leadership positions, including the first female to start an insurance provider in the US. This year's list also includes the executive officers, division heads, and agency managers who have overcome obstacles to get to where they are now—entitling them a place in this prestigious list.
"Despite women's growing presence in the insurance industry, only a few have successfully broken through leadership roles," said Heather Turner, IBA journalist. "However, the women represented on this year's report have proven that it is no longer a male-dominated industry with the number of them breaking through barriers and using their collective influence to mold a brighter future for the insurance space; inspiring the success of their peers every day."
Read the full report in issue 5.06 of Insurance Business America, out now or view it online at http://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/
Insurance Business America is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business America provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry.
