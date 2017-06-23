News By Tag
Wizard World To Revamp 2017 Schedule With The Addition Of Several New Cities, Loss of Two
Albuquerque Cancelled, Orlando Postponed From '17 Slate; New Fall Dates, Cities, Venues Expected To Be Announced In Early July
The new Wizard World Comic Cons will be in addition to scheduled conventions in Columbus, Ohio (August 4-6), Chicago (August 24-27), Nashville, Tenn. (Sept. 8-10), Madison, Wis. (Sept. 22-24), Oklahoma City (Oct. 27-29) and Austin, Texas (Nov. 17-19), bringing the total number of 2017 events to 20 or more. Wizard World expects to finalize plans in each new market and announce the full revised slate in July.
Additionally, Wizard World is preparing its announcement of a schedule for 2018 that will almost double its current roster of shows.
Fans who had purchased tickets and any advance photo ops or autographs for the shows in Albuquerque, which has been canceled, and/or Orlando, which has been postponed until a date TBD in 2018, will receive automatic refunds.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening at each show.
