News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Coppertail Brewing Co. offers an Industrial Beer Amnesty Program to celebrate the 2017 releas
Just in time for the fourth of July, Tampa's Coppertail Brewing Co. has released its popular pilsner to encourage beer lovers to resist the industrial brewing complex
"We are not just a craft brewer," said Kent Bailey, Coppertail's president and co-founder. "We are a fiercely independent craft brewery. We are free from outside control. We make the day to day decisions which allow us to brew our beer our way."
Coppertail's Independent Pilsner (5.1 ABV) is a traditional German Pilsner brewed with top quality Pilsen-style malted barley, German Fantasia and TNT hops, and it has lots of flavor. It features subtle bready notes, a crisp hop character and a clean finish. Most importantly, Independent Pilsner contains absolutely no rice, corn, syrups or other adjuncts. The brewing team, led by Brewmaster Casey Hughes, believes in time-honored, old-world production techniques. They utilize a natural carbonation process, use whole leaf hops and do not filter – because amazing things come to those who wait. Independent is available in the Coppertail taproom, at taprooms across the state and most retail outlets including Publix supermarkets.
Keep an eye on Coppertail's Facebook page for an updated list of where to trade up for Independent pilsner in Florida. There are participating taprooms in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Miami, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Boca Raton and other locations to be added weekly.
About Coppertail Brewing Co.
Coppertail Brewing Co. is an independently owned production brewery in Tampa, FL, founded in 2014 by home brewer and reformed attorney, Kent Bailey, and professional brewer, Casey Hughes. The two wanted to bring more hop-forward and Belgian influenced beer to the thirsty masses.
Coppertail brews and bottles all of their beer in Tampa for distribution throughout Florida. Four core beers are available year round, with seasonal releases and special treatments offered throughout the year. Coppertail beer is available at Total Wine, Target, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Publix, and at the brewery seven days a week.
For more information, visit coppertailbrewing.com.
Coppertail Contact:
Gary Kost, Director of Marketing
Coppertail Brewing Co.
2601 E. 2nd Ave., Tampa, FL, 33605
gary@coppertail.com
813-247-1500
coppertailbrewing.com
facebook.com/
twitter.com/
Media Contact:
Nancy Summers
Veranos Resources Marketing and PR Services
Tampa, FL
nsummers@veranosresources.com
813-335-4756
VeranosResources.com
Contact
Nancy Summers
***@veranosresources.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse