Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Rachel Lee Cherry as Editor
"Cherry's work today as a freelance editor was a natural choice and we are happy to welcome her into the growing editorial staff of Pandamoon Publishing's creative community," Kramer added.
When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Cherry said, "I looked first at their book list, and I liked the beauty and the variety I saw. Pandamoon is bound together not by a particular kind of book or a particular philosophy but by the personalities of all the people who work together to get books in readers' hands. Authors who publish with Pandamoon can look forward to being heavily involved at every stage of the publication process, and that's something you can only find at Pandamoon."
Cherry is a member of the Editorial Freelancers Association and the American Copy Editors Society, and she reads romance ravenously, along with sci-fi and fantasy and anything else she can get her hands on.
Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.
