 
News By Tag
* Editor
* Publishing
* Sci-fi Fantasy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Austin
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Pandamoon Publishing Appoints Rachel Lee Cherry as Editor

 
 
Rachel Lee Cherry
Rachel Lee Cherry
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Editor
* Publishing
* Sci-fi Fantasy

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Austin - Texas - US

AUSTIN, Texas - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Pandamoon Publishing is pleased to announce that Rachel Lee Cherry has accepted the position of Editor with Pandamoon Publishing. "Cherry's love of books and reading is lifelong. She completed her BA in English with a specialization in Literature because of her love of reading and talking about books. As a copy editor at the university newspaper, she learned she could support herself with her editing skills," stated Zara Kramer, Publisher of Pandamoon Publishing.

"Cherry's work today as a freelance editor was a natural choice and we are happy to welcome her into the growing editorial staff of Pandamoon Publishing's creative community," Kramer added.

When asked why she chose to work for Pandamoon, Cherry said, "I looked first at their book list, and I liked the beauty and the variety I saw. Pandamoon is bound together not by a particular kind of book or a particular philosophy but by the personalities of all the people who work together to get books in readers' hands. Authors who publish with Pandamoon can look forward to being heavily involved at every stage of the publication process, and that's something you can only find at Pandamoon."

Cherry is a member of the Editorial Freelancers Association and the American Copy Editors Society, and she reads romance ravenously, along with sci-fi and fantasy and anything else she can get her hands on.

Pandamoon Publishing focuses on publishing quality and unique fiction works and distributes them through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Kobo, and Ingram, as well as other book distributors and bookstores worldwide, including Powell's and Books-A-Million. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pandamoon Publishing is dedicated to growing good ideas into great reads…one book at a time. Review copies of our books are available to journalists and qualified reviewers through our media contact. Learn more at http://www.pandamoonpub.com.

Contact
Matthew Kramer, Director of Marketing and Sales
Pandamoon Publishing
***@pandamoonpublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pandamoonpublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pandamoon Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share