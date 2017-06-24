News By Tag
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering For 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases
Hopes to Have Updated Version of Popular Folio Here Before End of July
"While the changes to the case are minor, each new Folio is hand made, one at a time. This type of production cannot be rushed. Our customers will be expecting us to deliver the highest quality 12.9 case in terms of materials, functionality, build and user experience. Our goal is to continue our tradition and do just that", explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The updated leather iPad Pro 12.9 cases include an auto on/ off, sleep/ wake cover, "SoundBoard"
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall and Walmart.com. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.
Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
7607290620
jody@mac-case.com
