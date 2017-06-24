 
MacCase Begins Pre-Ordering For 2nd Generation Leather iPad Pro 12.9 Cases

Hopes to Have Updated Version of Popular Folio Here Before End of July
 
 
MacCase Premium Leather iPad-Pro 12.9 Folio
MacCase Premium Leather iPad-Pro 12.9 Folio
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has announced they have begun pre-ordering for updated versions of their successful leather iPad Pro 12.9 cases. The newly updated leather iPad Pro 12.9 Folios are scheduled to ship to customers in between mid and late July and will feature the company's industry leading protection for the Apple Pencil.

"While the changes to the case are minor, each new Folio is hand made, one at a time. This type of production cannot be rushed. Our customers will be expecting us to deliver the highest quality 12.9 case in terms of materials, functionality, build and user experience. Our goal is to continue our tradition and do just that", explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

The updated leather iPad Pro 12.9 cases include an auto on/ off, sleep/ wake cover, "SoundBoard" speaker enhancement, ultra-suede interior, a stamped alloy structural frame and foldable movie and typing modes among others. Prices for the new Premium Leather iPad Pro 12.9 cases carry an MSRP of $169.95 and are available in pebble grain black or distressed, vintage brown hides. A matching leather accessory pouch for the charging cable and other small accessories is available for an additional $40.00. More details can be found at the company's website - https://www.mac-case.com/collections/leather-ipad-pro-cas...

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Ebags, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall and Walmart.com. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

Media Contact
Jody K. Deane
7607290620
jody@mac-case.com
