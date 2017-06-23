 
Ventura College Foundation appoints Anne King Interim Executive Director 

 
 


 
VENTURA, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The board of directors of the Ventura College Foundation named Anne Paul King as itsinterim executive director following the resignation of Norbert Tan, effective July 7.  King previously served as the Foundation's development director for the past three years and will assume the new post on July 10.

Norbert Tan had served as executive director for the Ventura College Foundation for over 10 years. He has been appointed by Antioch University asassociate vice chancellor for institutional advancement. Tan will be based on the Santa Barbara campus and will provide university-wide fundraising support with focus on the Western U.S. and Antioch's Seattle and Los Angeles campuses.

"We wish Norbert the best in his future endeavors. We know he will add value to Antioch University's fundraising program," commented Rob Van Nieuwburg, VCF board chair. He continued, "At the Foundation under Norbert's leadership, VCF's assets and endowment grew nearly 60 percent, and nearly $20 million was awarded to students in scholarships, grants and support for programs and textbooks."

Ventura County Community College District Chancellor Greg Gillespie said, "Along with King, Tan initiated the creation of adiesel mechanics program by securing a $1million corporate lead gift and led the college's Promise program, one of the first in the state, which provides a tuition-free freshman year for every Ventura County high school graduate. More than 10,000 students have benefited from the VC Promise." He continued, "Tan and King made a great team, and we know that there will be a smooth transition and that our donor and college communities will continue to benefit from a strong Foundation operation."

King, a Thousand Oaks resident, has 24 years of development experience in the non-profit industry including local work to help found the Conejo School Foundation for the Conejo Unified School District, and national experience as the director of affiliate advancement for Volunteers of America in the Washington D.C. area. Ventura College is the third institution of higher education that King has supported professionally.

Established in 1983, the Ventura College Foundation provides financial support to the students and the programs of Ventura College to facilitate student success and grow the impact and legacy of Ventura College as a vital community asset. The Foundation also hosts the Ventura College Foundation Marketplace, an outdoor shopping experience held every weekend on the Ventura College campus east parking lot. For more information, contact Anne King at (805) 289-6461 or aking@vcccd.edu. Or visit venturacollege.edu/foundation.

