New Way To Get Your Boating Education Card Online Through Boater's Academy
Boater's Academy launches a three-step process to get your boating education card
Boater's Academy is structured into chapters with illustrated questions at the end that help students quickly learn and retain knowledge about boating. A few key components of the course include:
· How to stay safe on the water.
· How to comply with Federal and state regulations.
· What to do in case of an emergency.
· How far to stay away from other boats.
"The format was simple and easy to use. I really liked how it picked right up where I left it for when I would take breaks," said Carl, a customer who recently got his boating education card online. Another customer, Bryan, noted the course was "easy to follow with the illustrations,"
Approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the United States Coast Guard, Boater's Academy is the most convenient option for getting a boating education card online without sacrificing educational quality. Its flexible format ensures a new generation of boaters that studying for and getting a boating education card is nothing but smooth sailing.
About Boater's Academy: Launched in 2017, Boater's Academy is the most convenient and thorough option for obtaining your boating education card or license and learning about boating safety online. Learn more about how to get a boating license through Boater's Academy at www.boatersacademy.com.
