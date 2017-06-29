News By Tag
smART: a collaboration of high-end art and energy efficiency
Featuring an art exhibition in a Currently Listed $2.5 Million Net Zero Energy Estate (Event is on Friday, July 14, 2017 @ 4pm-9pm, 3410 Adams Road, Sacramento, CA.)
Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, ARTHOUSE Gallery and Sparrow Gallery are proud to present an evening event "smART – a collaboration of high-end art and energy efficiency" at a Custom Contemporary Net Zero Energy Estate in Sacramento, Friday, July 14, 2017 @ 4pm-9pm.
About the Event: This "smART" evening event blends the worlds of Art, Architecture and Energy Efficiency, featuring the work of select local studio artists from ARTHOUSE Gallery and Sparrow Gallery at a Luxury Net Zero Estate located at 3410 Adams Road, Sacramento, CA.
Guests are encouraged to enjoy music, hors d'oeuvres and drinks while exploring the high end estate and pieces of art. Both the estate and artwork are currently for sale. Attendees are encouraged to donate to Friends of the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission to support this exclusive event and a percentage of all sold art proceeds will also go to Friends of SMAC.
About the Estate: Designed and built as a Net Zero Energy home, the expansive custom 2.5-million-
About the Art: Located in Downtown Sacramento, ARTHOUSE and Sparrow Gallery house over 20 diverse artists. Some, like featured artist, Merle Axelrad, use reclaimed materials in their art. Axelrad works with thousands of tiny scraps of fabric, most salvaged from used clothing, upholstery samples, recycled curtains and table linens to create her collages.
--To learn more about Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, please visit http://www.nicksadeksir.com/
--To learn more about ARTHOUSE, please visit http://arthouseonr.com/
--To learn more about Sparrow Gallery, please visit http://www.sparrowgallerysacramento.com/
--To learn more about Friends of Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission, please visit http://www.friendsofsmac.org/
