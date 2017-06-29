 
Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

smART: a collaboration of high-end art and energy efficiency

Featuring an art exhibition in a Currently Listed $2.5 Million Net Zero Energy Estate (Event is on Friday, July 14, 2017 @ 4pm-9pm, 3410 Adams Road, Sacramento, CA.)
 
 
GRANITE BAY, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- (Friday, July 14, 2017 @ 4pm-9pm, 3410 Adams Road, Sacramento, CA.)

Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, ARTHOUSE Gallery and Sparrow Gallery are proud to present an evening event "smART – a collaboration of high-end art and energy efficiency" at a Custom Contemporary Net Zero Energy Estate in Sacramento, Friday, July 14, 2017 @ 4pm-9pm.

About the Event: This "smART" evening event blends the worlds of Art, Architecture and Energy Efficiency, featuring the work of select local studio artists from ARTHOUSE Gallery and Sparrow Gallery at a Luxury Net Zero Estate located at 3410 Adams Road, Sacramento, CA.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy music, hors d'oeuvres and drinks while exploring the high end estate and pieces of art. Both the estate and artwork are currently for sale. Attendees are encouraged to donate to Friends of the Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission to support this exclusive event and a percentage of all sold art proceeds will also go to Friends of SMAC.

About the Estate: Designed and built as a Net Zero Energy home, the expansive custom 2.5-million-dollar estate evokes 16th century France with a modern twist in the heart of Sacramento. The achievement of Net Zero Energy status is obtained by producing as much or more energy as the home uses. Under normal usage of the impressive estate, the energy saving supporting systems installed in the home, coupled with the energy producing solar panels will completely offset the usage cost of all utilities. It is an entertainer's property, including a large gourmet chef's kitchen, refrigerated Mahogany wine cellar, covered outdoor patio with a built-in fire pit, home automation system and many other custom features. This stunning intelligent estate is meticulously designed to indulge and unwind while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. To learn more about the Net Zero Energy Estate, please visit http://www.3410adamsroad.com/

About the Art: Located in Downtown Sacramento, ARTHOUSE and Sparrow Gallery house over 20 diverse artists. Some, like featured artist, Merle Axelrad, use reclaimed materials in their art. Axelrad works with thousands of tiny scraps of fabric, most salvaged from used clothing, upholstery samples, recycled curtains and table linens to create her collages.

--To learn more about Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, please visit http://www.nicksadeksir.com/

--To learn more about ARTHOUSE, please visit http://arthouseonr.com/

--To learn more about Sparrow Gallery, please visit http://www.sparrowgallerysacramento.com/

--To learn more about Friends of Sacramento Metropolitan Arts Commission, please visit http://www.friendsofsmac.org/
Page Updated Last on: Jun 29, 2017
