News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Transition in Ownership and Leadership for Power Supply Manufacturer
Manufacturer of high-quality defense and industrial power supplies undergoes changes in ownership and executive leadership while remaining true to core competencies and values.
To further complement the business transition Dockery has resigned as President and Jeff Martin, formerly the General Manager, has taken the position. "Jeff brings more than 20 years of leadership and production experience. We're pleased to bring his skills to the executive level, " says Vaughn of the promotion. "Jeff has been with Aegis Power Systems, Inc. since the beginning and we can think of no one better suited to develop industry-specific strategies for continued growth."
Throughout the changes, Aegis Power Systems, Inc. has maintained various industry certifications and compliance. In addition to improving overall business operations, the new owners are preparing for designation as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). This Small Business Administration (SBA) diversity classification provides increased opportunities for female business owners in traditionally under-represented markets.
About Aegis Power Systems, Inc.:
Aegis Power Systems, Inc. has been developing and manufacturing rugged and reliable power supplies for over 20 years. Our high-quality products are used in a wide range of applications including defense systems, industrial automation equipment, embedded computer technology, and more. Aegis Power Systems, Inc. is ISO 9001:2008 certified, a member of the Association Connecting Electronics Industries® (IPC), and registered with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). More information at: www.aegispower.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse