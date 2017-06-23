 
Industry News





Transition in Ownership and Leadership for Power Supply Manufacturer

Manufacturer of high-quality defense and industrial power supplies undergoes changes in ownership and executive leadership while remaining true to core competencies and values.
 
 
MURPHY, N.C. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Aegis Power Systems, Inc., a USA manufacturer of power supplies since 1995, has recently experienced a milestone transition. Bill Dockery, the inspired entrepreneur and Professional Engineer (PE) behind the development of the company, has transferred ownership to his two daughters as part of an overall succession plan. Arlissa Vaughn and Zoë Scroggs now head the privately-held corporation. The duo aim to build upon the company's deep commitment to quality, customer and employee satisfaction, and innovative product development while expanding sales domestically and abroad.


To further complement the business transition Dockery has resigned as President and Jeff Martin, formerly the General Manager, has taken the position. "Jeff brings more than 20 years of leadership and production experience. We're pleased to bring his skills to the executive level, " says Vaughn of the promotion. "Jeff has been with Aegis Power Systems, Inc. since the beginning and we can think of no one better suited to develop industry-specific strategies for continued growth."

Throughout the changes, Aegis Power Systems, Inc. has maintained various industry certifications and compliance. In addition to improving overall business operations, the new owners are preparing for designation as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). This Small Business Administration (SBA) diversity classification provides increased opportunities for female business owners in traditionally under-represented markets.

About Aegis Power Systems, Inc.:

Aegis Power Systems, Inc. has been developing and manufacturing rugged and reliable power supplies for over 20 years. Our high-quality products are used in a wide range of applications including defense systems, industrial automation equipment, embedded computer technology, and more. Aegis Power Systems, Inc. is ISO 9001:2008 certified, a member of the Association Connecting Electronics Industries® (IPC), and registered with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). More information at: www.aegispower.com
Source:
Email:***@aegispower.com Email Verified
Phone:828-837-4029
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified
Aegis Power Systems, Inc PRs
