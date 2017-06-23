News By Tag
Most Brazilians living alone do not control their finances
Some of these people were part of a study to map their financial habits. The research, headed by the Credit Protection Service (SPC Brazil) in partnership with the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL), found that eight out of ten people living alone in Brazil do not have good financial control.
The results show that 34% of the individuals interviewed had already had higher expenses than they could afford and 66% of participants assumed that their control of finances is not done in the right way. The reasons most given for possible debts are the absence of a companion to divide the expenses (49%) and the lack of focus on the financial planning (25%).
Regarding the monthly final balance, more than 40% said that there is not enough money left over. Another 23% said that whenever is possible a sum remains after paying all the bills. When it comes to those who fail to honor all of the month's expenses, 41% of respondents said they were defaulting at least once in the past year and 62% acknowledged that their accounts remain in the red.
When the theme was to reduce spending, approximately 24% of respondents said that their first attitude is to choose cheaper products, 22% admitted borrowing money from friends and relatives and 21% prefer to cut superfluous expenses, such as grocery shopping goods.
Participants who were indebted up to R$ 1.500 were 36% committed to the credit card, 20% have debts in store cards, 23% are indebted because they made loans to third parties, 22% said that the reason is unemployment and 20% have debts related to health problems.
The survey also identified the proportion of people who live alone and have a financial reserve. However, the data compiled presented an alarming reality: seven out of ten Brazilians do not have an amount saved for emergency cases.
Individuals with more developed financial control accounted for 33%. Among them, the majority (80%) said that the savings account is the most used place to keep the money saved. On the other hand, despite the habit of saving, 78% of the savers did not know how much they had in the reserve.
With regard to motivations presented by people who can achieve financial control, the fear of unforeseen was the main cause with 31% of mentions. Secondly, there is the desire to travel (19%) and to have a quiet retirement (17%).
The low percentage of people with the current financial control is directly related to the number of defaulters in the country. According to another survey conducted by the same institutions, in May of this year more than 60 million Brazilians were on the default list. Other factors that may be related to the situation are the high level of unemployment in Brazil and the income decrease that were intensified because of the recent economic slowdown.
