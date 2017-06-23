News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Major Renovations Completed at Waterfront Restaurant on Geneva Lake
Diners invited to enjoy new outdoor bar, views of Geneva Lake from newly renovated restaurant at The Abbey Resort
Along with the renovated space, a new menu at Waterfront – which features sandwiches, BBQ and salads – has been updated with on-trend and seasonal selections such as a watermelon cucumber jar salad with feta, lime and cilantro; a salmon Waldorf salad; a brisket burger served with cherry peppers, onion rings and smoked aioli and; a bourbon glazed sirloin served with sour cream and chive mashed potatoes and sweet corn. Seasonal desserts on the new menu include a peach crisp with cinnamon, brown sugar and ice cream; a skillet cookie with ice cream and caramel and chocolate sauces and; fresh doughnuts served with Madagascar vanilla bean dip. Spring and summer drinks on the new menu that are sure to send guests into vacation mode include the dockside margarita, the Waterfront sangria, a cucumber gin lemonade and a lemon basil martini. The menu at Waterfront retains house favorites such as the pit-smoked BBQ baby back ribs, smoked BBQ quesadilla and the all-you-can-
BBQ served at Waterfront is slow-smoked on-site in The Abbey Resort's traditional southern outdoor smoker using techniques perfected by award-winning pit master Matthew Whiteford. Along with cold drinks, live music and seating in the restaurant's new outdoor bar area, the signature house-smoked BBQ is featured at Burnin' Down the Docks – an outdoor celebration of brews, blues and BBQ – each Sunday afternoon of summer from 12 noon until 5 p.m.
Additional live entertainment at Waterfront is offered Wednesday through Sunday evenings with times varying from afternoon patio performances for sipping afternoon cocktails to late evening bar entertainment – perfect for dancing the night away. For more information about the all-new Waterfront, a complete menu and a list of scheduled live entertainment, please visit www.theabbeyresort.com.
About The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa
As the only full-service resort located directly on the shores of Geneva Lake, The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa caters to guests ranging from families and couples to weddings and corporate groups. Continuing in its commitment to constant improvement, the resort recently completed major property renovations upward of $50 million, including updates made to guest rooms; restaurants, bars and coffee shop; meeting and banquet facilities; Avani Spa; common and lounge areas including the entryway and lobby; the exterior and A-frame and; outdoor pool amenities. Located just 80 miles from downtown Chicago and 50 miles from Milwaukee, The Abbey Resort boasts a breathtaking setting on 90 acres of beautifully manicured grounds, award-winning dining and banquet facilities, nearby championship golf courses, a wide range of outdoor activities and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa.
The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Hostmark Hospitality Group of Schaumburg, Ill. For more information or reservations, visit http://www.theabbeyresort.com, join Abbey Resort and Avani Spa on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse