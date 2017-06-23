JPA Health Communications Adds Kara Taylor as Head of JPA Labs

Taylor bolsters JPA's digital, analytics and creative services

-- JPA Health Communications, a top public relations agency specializing in the health sector, announced today that Kara Taylor has joined the firm's leadership team as Senior Strategist and head of JPA Labs. Taylor is based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office and will lead JPA's digital and creative services team. She brings more than 12 years of experience developing digital communications and marketing programs and has worked across the healthcare sector.JPA Labs is the agency's cross-functional team comprised of specialists in analytics, visual communication, social media and web design. Working alongside account teams, they contribute strategic, integrated services that result in winning programs."Growing and diversifying JPA Labs is integral to our continued growth," said Carrie Jones, principal of JPA. "Kara's leadership and blend of experience will be an asset to our agency and clients, as we continue to create innovative programs that tie digital, social media and paid approaches to our work and provide solutions based on strategic insights and data."Taylor comes to JPA from Edelman where she was a senior vice president and led the agency's digital health team in Washington, D.C. She led cross-functional teams that developed digital marketing, disease education, advocacy and corporate reputation programs for clients, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Cigna, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Dignity Health. Taylor began her time at Edelman within the agency's research and analytics group. Her expertise includes digital paid media, content marketing, social media strategy, web development, influencer engagement, executive positioning and measurement and analytics."As the healthcare landscape evolves and the line between communications and marketing blurs, I'm excited to join a firm committed to helping clients authentically engage with targeted audiences in new ways," Taylor said.Taylor received her MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business, where she specialized in Media, Entertainment & Technology. She also holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology, with a minor in Psychology, from Duke University.JPA Health Communications is an award-winning public relations firm that designs and implements strategic health campaigns for non-profit, pharmaceutical and government clients. As leaders in influencer relations, JPA uses a targeted approach to reach the stakeholders who drive change and deliver measurable results.