 
News By Tag
* Health
* Public Relations
* Jpa
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

JPA Health Communications Adds Kara Taylor as Head of JPA Labs

Taylor bolsters JPA's digital, analytics and creative services
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Public Relations
Jpa

Industry:
Marketing

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- JPA Health Communications, a top public relations agency specializing in the health sector, announced today that Kara Taylor has joined the firm's leadership team as Senior Strategist and head of JPA Labs. Taylor is based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office and will lead JPA's digital and creative services team. She brings more than 12 years of experience developing digital communications and marketing programs and has worked across the healthcare sector.

JPA Labs is the agency's cross-functional team comprised of specialists in analytics, visual communication, social media and web design. Working alongside account teams, they contribute strategic, integrated services that result in winning programs.

"Growing and diversifying JPA Labs is integral to our continued growth," said Carrie Jones, principal of JPA. "Kara's leadership and blend of experience will be an asset to our agency and clients, as we continue to create innovative programs that tie digital, social media and paid approaches to our work and provide solutions based on strategic insights and data."

Taylor comes to JPA from Edelman where she was a senior vice president and led the agency's digital health team in Washington, D.C. She led cross-functional teams that developed digital marketing, disease education, advocacy and corporate reputation programs for clients, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Cigna, Amgen, AstraZeneca and Dignity Health. Taylor began her time at Edelman within the agency's research and analytics group. Her expertise includes digital paid media, content marketing, social media strategy, web development, influencer engagement, executive positioning and measurement and analytics.

"As the healthcare landscape evolves and the line between communications and marketing blurs, I'm excited to join a firm committed to helping clients authentically engage with targeted audiences in new ways," Taylor said.

Taylor received her MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business, where she specialized in Media, Entertainment & Technology. She also holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology, with a minor in Psychology, from Duke University.

About JPA

JPA Health Communications is an award-winning public relations firm that designs and implements strategic health campaigns for non-profit, pharmaceutical and government clients. As leaders in influencer relations, JPA uses a targeted approach to reach the stakeholders who drive change and deliver measurable results.
End
Source:JPA Health Communications
Email:***@jpa.com
Posted By:***@jpa.com Email Verified
Tags:Health, Public Relations, Jpa
Industry:Marketing
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share