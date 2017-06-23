 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

C3 Integrated Solutions Achieves a Microsoft Gold Windows and Devices Competency

C3 Integrated Solutions demonstrates best-in-class capability and market leadership through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment.
ARLINGTON, Va. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- C3 Integrated Solutions, today announced it has attained a Gold Windows and Devices competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise, and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

C3 Integrated Solutions, supports the cloud journey for small and mid-size businesses by deploying the full suite of Microsoft Cloud solutions, including Office 365, Azure, and Enterprise Mobility + Security. By achieving the Gold Microsoft Windows and Devices competency, C3 Integrated Solutions further validates the ability to support clients across all aspects of the cloud and their devices.

"As Windows 10 matures, both the Pro and Enterprise versions are becoming essential to a secure and productive environment.  Achieving this competency extends our deep expertise of cloud services to all Windows devices and rounds out our overall solution," says Bill Wootton, C3 Integrated Solutions President.  "We are proud to be one of the small number of businesses in the Microsoft Partner Network to achieve this competency, demonstrating our deep knowledge of Microsoft products and services.

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

Founded in 2008, C3 Integrated Solutions provides secure and collaborative cloud-based IT Services that align technology strategies to business objectives. Fully virtual and constantly mobile, C3 serves as a model for tomorrow's companies today through our own processes and practices. For more information about C3 Integrated Solutions, visit us at http://www.c3isit.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@c3isit.com Email Verified
Phone:5713847950
Tags:Office 365, Windows 10, MICROSOFT, Accreditation
Industry:Government, Internet, Software, Technology
Location:Arlington - Virginia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C3 Integrated Solutions News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share