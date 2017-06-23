Country(s)
C3 Integrated Solutions Achieves a Microsoft Gold Windows and Devices Competency
C3 Integrated Solutions demonstrates best-in-class capability and market leadership through demonstrated technology success and customer commitment.
ARLINGTON, Va. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- C3 Integrated Solutions, today announced it has attained a Gold Windows and Devices competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class"
To earn a Microsoft gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals)
C3 Integrated Solutions, supports the cloud journey for small and mid-size businesses by deploying the full suite of Microsoft Cloud solutions, including Office 365, Azure, and Enterprise Mobility + Security. By achieving the Gold Microsoft Windows and Devices competency, C3 Integrated Solutions further validates the ability to support clients across all aspects of the cloud and their devices.
"As Windows 10 matures, both the Pro and Enterprise versions are becoming essential to a secure and productive environment. Achieving this competency extends our deep expertise of cloud services to all Windows devices and rounds out our overall solution," says Bill Wootton, C3 Integrated Solutions President. "We are proud to be one of the small number of businesses in the Microsoft Partner Network to achieve this competency, demonstrating our deep knowledge of Microsoft products and services.
"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology,"
The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.
Founded in 2008, C3 Integrated Solutions provides secure and collaborative cloud-based IT Services that align technology strategies to business objectives. Fully virtual and constantly mobile, C3 serves as a model for tomorrow's companies today through our own processes and practices. For more information about C3 Integrated Solutions, visit us at http://www.c3isit.com.
