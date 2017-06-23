 
Industry News





Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Phoenix

 
 
PHOENIX - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The nation's most anticipated business-to-business trade show, will return to Phoenix on Thursday, August 31st.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com) offers an outlet for local businesses that sell products and services that help a small business grow to market to their main target audience. 2016 brought in over 50,000 small business owners and numbers are expected to climb this year. The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.

Exhibitors (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/exhibit/) find the ability to make personal connections with potential clients, an invaluable opportunity to show off their products.  GoDaddy calls Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/phoenix/) a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face-to-face."

"Experts tell us that more and more Phoenix residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
