Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Phoenix
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com)
Exhibitors (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
"Experts tell us that more and more Phoenix residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
PHOENIX SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center | South Hall F – 100 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event in the country. In 2015-2016 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.
