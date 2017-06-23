 
PCM Named Intel North America Partner of the Year: Marketing Excellence National Service Provider

 
 
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- PCM, a leading technology solutions provider, announced that they have been awarded with one of Intel's Partner of the Year Awards in the category of Marketing Excellence. The award was presented in Dallas Texas at the 2017 Intel Solutions Summit.

PCM was selected for their work on a joint Intel/Microsoft channel campaign titled "Wintel Summer Games." This was an integrated marketing campaign that included sales rep training, a contest, and a customer email campaign and nurture efforts that drove sales of Intel technology-based devices running Microsoft Windows. Joint campaigns that feature the Intel and Microsoft better together story drive adoption of the latest technologies and business transformations into the market.

"Our most successful channel partners incorporate Intel technology into their solutions to drive strong business results with their customers," said Greg Baur, Intel's vice president of sales and marketing for Americas. "PCM has an impressive track record of bringing to market real solutions that meet the needs of their customers. Congratulations to them for earning one of our Partner of the Year awards in the area of Marketing Excellence."

"We are honored to be named an Intel Partner of the Year!  Being recognized by Intel for PCM's creative 'out of the box' marketing campaigns means so much to the team. Just as important is the impact the campaign has had on all constituents," said Adam Shaffer, chief marketing officer at PCM.

About PCM

PCM, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading technology solutions provider to small and medium sized businesses, mid-market and enterprise customers, government and educational institutions, and individual consumers across the United States and Canada.

All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Michael Becce, MRB Public Relations, Inc.

mbecce@mrb-pr.com | (732) 758-1100 x104

