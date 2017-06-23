News By Tag
GZA promotes Richard Ecord to Principal
Ecord, who joined GZA as an Associate Principal in 2013 received his Bachelor of Science from Delta State University and continued his education at Mississippi State University. He holds designation as a Certified Industrial Hygienist, Certified Safety Professional and Radiation Safety Officer and is a member of American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE).
With more than 30 years of industry experience, his areas of specialization include risk and liability management, emergency response, regulatory interaction, management systems, industrial hygiene and behavioral safety.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
