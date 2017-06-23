 
GZA promotes Richard Ecord to Principal

 
 
Richard Ecord
Richard Ecord
NORWOOD, Mass. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a leading geotechnical and environmental consulting firm, announces that Richard Ecord of Providence, Rhode Island, Corporate Environmental, Health and Safety Director has been promoted to Principal.

Ecord, who joined GZA as an Associate Principal in 2013 received his Bachelor of Science from Delta State University and continued his education at Mississippi State University.  He holds designation as a Certified Industrial Hygienist, Certified Safety Professional and Radiation Safety Officer and is a member of American Society of Safety Engineers (ASSE).

With more than 30 years of industry experience, his areas of specialization include risk and liability management, emergency response, regulatory interaction, management systems, industrial hygiene and behavioral safety.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
