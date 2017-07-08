3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp Saturday July

If you are looking for Swing dance lesson. Join us on the second Saturday of each month for our Swing dance boot camp. We teach Swing Ballroom dancing and Latin at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. Swing dance classes in Atlanta.

End

-- Dancing4fun Presents..3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp Atlanta GA2nd Saturday of each monthDo you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?No Problem! We got your back!!If you are too busy to attend a regular Swing dance classduring the week, check out our month 3hr Swing Dance boot camp.We will teaching the basic Swing dance footwork, and incorporatesome cool swing dance turns and combinations that you can useon the dance floor right away. Swing can be dancedto a variety of music, Big Band, 50s/60s Rock N Roll,Disco, Motown even to some of todays top 40s hits!perfect dance to learn if you will be attending a wedding reception,company party and more!Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!Go to our website for all the details. You can also give us a call or text.When:Dancing4Fun / Salsa ATL Studio6025 Peachtree ParkwayNocross GA 30092678.304.7D4F (343)Time:3-hr Salsa Boot camp12:40pm - Check in1pm - 4pm - 3hr East Coast Swing Boot CampWhere:Dancing4Fun Dance Stuio6025 Peachtree Parkway Unit 4Peachtree Corners GA 30092770.855.4396 text/callCosts:$40/person or $70/couple in advanced$50/person or $90 @ doorFor more information or to pay in advanced:https://www.facebook.com/events/273352523083634/- July 8, 2017We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instructionfor Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.Sean-Christopher770.855.4396 call/text