News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp Saturday July
If you are looking for Swing dance lesson. Join us on the second Saturday of each month for our Swing dance boot camp. We teach Swing Ballroom dancing and Latin at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. Swing dance classes in Atlanta.
3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp Atlanta GA
2nd Saturday of each month
Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!
If you are too busy to attend a regular Swing dance class
during the week, check out our month 3hr Swing Dance boot camp.
We will teaching the basic Swing dance footwork, and incorporate
some cool swing dance turns and combinations that you can use
on the dance floor right away. Swing can be danced
to a variety of music, Big Band, 50s/60s Rock N Roll,
Disco, Motown even to some of todays top 40s hits!
perfect dance to learn if you will be attending a wedding reception,
company party and more!
Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!
Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!
Go to our website for all the details. You can also give us a call or text.
When:
Dancing4Fun / Salsa ATL Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Nocross GA 30092
678.304.7D4F (343)
Time:
3-hr Salsa Boot camp
12:40pm - Check in
1pm - 4pm - 3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp
Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Stuio
6025 Peachtree Parkway Unit 4
Peachtree Corners GA 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Costs:
$40/person or $70/couple in advanced
$50/person or $90 @ door
To pay in advanced:
http://swingdancebootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com
Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/
For more information or to pay in advanced:
https://www.facebook.com/
We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse