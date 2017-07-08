 
News By Tag
* Swing Dance Lesson Atlanta
* Swing Dance Class Atlanta
* Dance Lesson Atlanta
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp Saturday July

If you are looking for Swing dance lesson. Join us on the second Saturday of each month for our Swing dance boot camp. We teach Swing Ballroom dancing and Latin at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio. Swing dance classes in Atlanta.
 
 
IMG_6952
IMG_6952
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Swing Dance Lesson Atlanta
* Swing Dance Class Atlanta
* Dance Lesson Atlanta

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Events

ATLANTA - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Dancing4fun Presents..
3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp Atlanta GA
2nd Saturday of each month

Do you have two left feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
No Problem! We got your back!!

If you are too busy to attend a regular Swing dance class
during the week, check out our month 3hr Swing Dance boot camp.
We will teaching the basic Swing dance footwork, and incorporate
some cool swing dance turns and combinations that you can use
on the dance floor right away.  Swing can be danced
to a variety of music, Big Band, 50s/60s Rock N Roll,
Disco, Motown even to some of todays top 40s hits!
perfect dance to learn if you will be attending a wedding reception,
company party and more!

Remember No Partner, No Rhythm needed!
Even if you have two left feet. Come check us out!

Go to our website for all the details. You can also give us a call or text.

When:
Dancing4Fun / Salsa ATL Studio
6025 Peachtree Parkway
Nocross GA 30092
 678.304.7D4F (343)

Time:
3-hr Salsa Boot camp
12:40pm - Check in
1pm - 4pm - 3hr East Coast Swing Boot Camp

Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Stuio
6025 Peachtree Parkway Unit 4
Peachtree Corners GA 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Costs:
$40/person or $70/couple in advanced
$50/person or $90 @ door

To pay in advanced:
http://swingdancebootcampatlanta.eventbrite.com

Check out our Facebook Fan page:
http://www.Facebook.com/SwingDanceAtlanta

For more information or to pay in advanced:
https://www.facebook.com/events/273352523083634/ - July 8, 2017

We also provide private lessons, DJ Services and Dance Instruction
for Corporate events and private parties in the Metro Atlanta Area.

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 call/text

Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
Source:Dancing4fun
Email:***@dancing4fun.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Dancing For Fun LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share