2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN Assistant Coach Nick Schnabel
The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Nick Schnabel of University of Michigan as well as Long Beach State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more!
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Nick Schnabel completed his fourth season as an assistant coach for the University of Michigan baseball program. Schnabel is the recruiting coordinator for the Maize and Blue and also works with the Wolverine infielders. He started his college coaching career as a volunteer coach at East Carolina in 2004. For three seasons, Schnabel worked at East Carolina University, his alma mater, as the team's hitting instructor, infield coach and recruiting coordinator. Before that, Schnabel also served for two seasons as the hitting instructor, recruiting coordinator and third base coach at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.
Schnabel spent two seasons at the U.S. Military Academy, serving as Army's hitting instructor while working with their infielders and overseeing the club's defensive alignment. During Schnabel's first season at West Point in 2006, the Black Knights posted their third consecutive 30-plus win season and in 2007. Schnabel also served as the assistant coach, assistant hitting instructor and academic monitor at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida in 2005.
Schnabel played with Bakich at East Carolina in the 1999 and 2000 seasons. He was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection and the CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 1999 and helped lead the Pirates to consecutive league championships and No. 1 NCAA Regional seeds in 1999 and 2000. Schnabel began his collegiate career at Ohlone College in Fremont, Calif., where he was a first team all-conference performer and preseason junior college All-American.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Nick Schnabel. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
