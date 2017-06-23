News By Tag
Sunday Salsa & Bachata Class Atlanta @Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
Looking to learn how to dance Salsa and Bachata in the Gwinnett Metro Atlanta area. Join us at Dancing4Fun Dance Studio for Salsa and Bachata dance classes. Group and Private lessons are available. Visit our website for all the details.
Sunday Salsa & Bachata Dance Classes near Atlanta
(corner of Holcomb Bridge rd & Peachtree Pkwy)
Are you sometimes too busy to attend our Salsa & Bachata
classes during the week? Check out our Sunday dance classes!
It doesn't matter if you are new to Latin dancing, or an experience
dancer who wants to learn more Salsa & Bachata moves.
We make learning how to dance fun & easy!
Come see how much fun dancing Salsa & Bachata can be.
Make sure you invite all your friends to join in on the fun!
If you have any questions, visit our website or ...
please give us a call/text - 770.855.4396.
Time:
2 PM - 3 PM
* Beginner Salsa
* Intermediate Salsa
3 PM - 4 PM
* Beginner Bachata
* Intermediate Bachata
Where:
Dancing4Fun Studios
6025 Peachtree Pkwy., Suite 4
Norcross, GA 30092
770.855.4396 (call or text)
Costs:
$20/class
Minimum of 4 to 6 students required to make a class
try one of our punch cards and save!
5 class punch card $70/person
10 class punch card $125/person
-- Doesn't include 3hr Saturday Boot Camps or Special
workshops with outside instructors.
-- Punch Cards are good for 60 days after first use
For more information:
http://www.SalsaATL.com
http://www.meetup.com/
http://www.Meetup.com/
Like our Facebook pages:
http://www.Facebook.com/
http://www.Facebook.com/
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:
http://www.Twitter.com/
http://www.Instagram.com/
Sean-Christopher
678.304.7343 text/call
770.855.4396 - text/call
