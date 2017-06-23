News By Tag
2018 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH Pitching Coach Jerry Oakes
The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 11 to 13, 2018 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Jerry Oakes of University of Pittsburgh as well as Michigan, Long Beach State, Vanderbilt, Cal State Fullerton, and many more.
This 3-day event will be held at the Crowne Plaza in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Registration is now open to high school coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as students under age 18. We also are offering exclusive Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Since August, 2012, Jerry Oakes has been the University of Pittsburgh's pitching coach after being added to the staff by head coach Joe Jordano. Oakes has guided the pitching staff to a second-consecutive season with a sub-4.00 earned run average. In Oakes' debut season with the Panthers, he featured a highly successful pitching rotation where the staff posted the lowest ERA (3.59) for the Panther program since 1981. Pitt won a school-record of 42 games.
Oakes joined the Panthers' coaching staff after spending four years at perennial power Coastal Carolina where he worked with the pitchers and outfielders. During his tenure there, the Chanticleers dominated the Big South, winning the all four regular season and conference tournament titles. Thanks to their pitching staff, Coastal won over 40 games all four seasons, including a Division I-best 55 victories during the 2010-11 campaign.
During his four years at CCU, Oakes coached nine All-Americans, 21 First Team All-Big South selections, three Big South Players of the Year, and the 2010 Big South Scholar Athlete of the Year. Additionally, every one of Oakes years at CCU, a Chanticleer was named Big South Pitcher of the year.
Oakes originally committed to play at Coastal Carolina, but was then drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round of the 2000 MLB draft. In 2001, he was the Brewers' Short-Season strikeout leader, ranking third as the organization's best prospect. For eight years, he played professional baseball in the Twins, Braves, Rangers and Giants organizations. Then, Oakes enrolled at Coastal Carolina to receive degree in sports management in 2012.
Learn firsthand baseball insights from legendary Jerry Oakes. Register at http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
