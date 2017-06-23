News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
International Speaker and Best Selling Author Sandra Bravo Reaches #1 on Amazon with her New Book Ti
100 Ways to Discover Your True Calling, Speak with Purpose and Passion & Confidently Share your Message with the World! Helping Women Entrepreneurs Reach the Top and Get In Front of their Ideal Audiences
Best Selling Author and #1 Expert on Women's Empowerment.
Sandra established her own business, AmaSSSing (a community for like-minded women) where she's been transforming women's businesses and their personal lives by teaching them confidence, self-development and entrepreneurship.
Ornamented with an ambitious, charismatic and self-motivated personality, Sandra is also a single mum and owner of 3 businesses.
Sandra Bravo has shared the world stage with T Harv Eker, Alex Mandossian, Ted Thomas, Doug Nelson, Blair Singer, JT Fox, Ian Marsh, Joel Roberts, Mac Attrum, Robert Riopel and many others.
WORLD TRAVEL & TRAINING
Sandra has travelled to 37 countries and so far has trained over 13,000 students, in 13 different countries.
￼http://sandrabravo.live
￼
PASSIONATE, EXPERIENCED & INSPIRATIONAL
With a Master's in Business Management, and over 15 years experience in the Corporate and Entrepreneurial world, Sandra's passion is to inspire women to discover their voice in order to share their message with the world, allowing them to live their life with purpose & passion, take their businesses to the next level, manifest their dreams and be true leaders in what they do.
Sandra is Bilingual: English & Spanish.
AN IMPORTANT MISSION
Sandra's Mission is to play the Pivotal role in Human Potential by Leading and Educating those people in business who truly want to Grow!
BUSINESS, ORGANISATION & COMMUNITY WORK
Sandra is an experienced facilitator and has led business and community transformation in project management in large organisations. She has spoken on transformation and maximising human potential in a variety of business and community forums.
Sandra specialises in delivering organisational and community change programs for:
Entrepreneurs & Business Owners | Large Corporations | Government Departments
￼￼￼Being an Entrepreneur has given me a very unique Leadership Ability to focus on Strategic Growth with a forward thinking mind as well as planning, developing and delivering programs in many different stages around the world for over tens of thousands of students.
Being an International Speaker, Corporate Trainer and Best Selling Author has allowed me to understand the Education needs in Business in different Cultures, Countries and Languages.
￼￼http://sandrabravo.live
￼
￼EMPOWERING – BUILDING – PLANNING – LEADING – COACHING
Some of the most common speaking topics and leadership development trainings for your organization are:
Time Management / Productivity Emotional Intelligence
Strategic Planning
Motivational Leadership & Mentoring Harassment Prevention
Business Writing / Email Writing Creativity / Innovation Succession Planning Performance Appraisal
Conflict Management Leading Change Networking
Leading Effective Meetings Developing Personal Leadership Developing Coaching Skills Relationship Building to Grow the Brand Communicate to Lead / Accountability Building Employee Engagement Customer Retention Money Management Sales Skills Delegation Risk Management Written Communication
￼http://sandrabravo.live
￼
Sandra's corporate programs have proven to be very effective in driving business ownership. Whilst the programs have a well-developed and thought provoking conceptual framework, the real power comes from the very deliberate engagement of line management as a first step and the direct alignment of the program to the specific business strategies of the organization.
The uniqueness of these programs is achieved by customization dependent upon the needs of the particular business but remains based upon the conceptual frame work which delivers a results oriented outcome.
This approach combined with Sandra's skills and enthusiasm has resulted in material changes to the way in which business functions, the energy shown by a number of line managers following the program is testament to the quality of both the program content and Sandra in her role as program leader.
Sandra motivates, energizes and engages audiences. She speaks at both large and small gatherings and will tailor any of these topics for your specific audience. Her topics can be combined for a weekend conference or retreat.
"Leadership is ... empowering others to use their gifts"
￼￼￼ I empower women to know their value and claim their worth!
I encourage women to recognize and embrace their own greatness.
I help them to break through emotional blocks that have been preventing them
from being their best self, and creating the life they truly desire.
I save women years of painstaking trial and error, by assisting them to avoid
common mistakes that are all too often made, in life and in business.
I give them simple and practical tools to be able to influence, negotiate and go
after what they want.
I support women in giving themselves permission to take time off to recharge
their energy and to experience life as a journey, rather than a race.
￼￼http://sandrabravo.live
Contact
Sandra Bravo
+61401513545
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse