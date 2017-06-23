 
News By Tag
* Mred
* Inman
* MLS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lisle
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) Named Finalist for 2017 Inman Innovator Award

MRED one of nine finalists for Most Innovative MLS or Association
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mred
* Inman
* MLS

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Lisle - Illinois - US

LISLE, Ill. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has been nominated for the 2017 Most Innovative Multiple Listing Service (MLS) or Association category by Inman, the nation's leading publication for the real estate industry.

Inman created the Innovator Awards in 1997 to honor the real estate companies, technologies, services and individuals who have propelled the real estate industry forward by improving the real estate industry for both consumers and real estate professionals.  "We are honored to celebrate so much creativity and invention," said Inman publisher Brad Inman. "Never in the history of the Innovator Awards has there been so much innovation and, therefore, never has our list of finalists been so large — these are exciting times."

MRED is the 2013 Inman MLS or Association Innovator Award winner.

"What a thrill to be recognized by Inman along with the other creative and successful organizations that have been nominated," said MRED President and Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Jensen.  "We work hard to be forward-thinking and provide the most cutting-edge services to our customers.  Congratulations to all who have been recognized."

The 2017 Inman Innovators will be announced at the Inman Connect Conference in San Francisco the week of August 7-11, 2017.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 40,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers over twenty products and services to its customers.  MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for eight consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in the United States and Canada by BenchmarkPortal.  For more information please visit http://www.MREDLLC.com.

Contact
Jeff Lasky
***@mredllc.com
End
Source:Midwest Real Estate Data
Email:***@mredllc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Midwest Real Estate Data LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share