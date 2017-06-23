News By Tag
Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) Named Finalist for 2017 Inman Innovator Award
MRED one of nine finalists for Most Innovative MLS or Association
Inman created the Innovator Awards in 1997 to honor the real estate companies, technologies, services and individuals who have propelled the real estate industry forward by improving the real estate industry for both consumers and real estate professionals. "We are honored to celebrate so much creativity and invention," said Inman publisher Brad Inman. "Never in the history of the Innovator Awards has there been so much innovation and, therefore, never has our list of finalists been so large — these are exciting times."
MRED is the 2013 Inman MLS or Association Innovator Award winner.
"What a thrill to be recognized by Inman along with the other creative and successful organizations that have been nominated," said MRED President and Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Jensen. "We work hard to be forward-thinking and provide the most cutting-edge services to our customers. Congratulations to all who have been recognized."
The 2017 Inman Innovators will be announced at the Inman Connect Conference in San Francisco the week of August 7-11, 2017.
About MRED
Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 40,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers over twenty products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for eight consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in the United States and Canada by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit http://www.MREDLLC.com.
