San Diego Urban Winey in California Spotlight

Interview with Ocean Beach Winemaker by California Winery Advisor

Winemaker Keith Rolle of Gianni Buonomo Vintners

Contact

Neely Ashley - neely@GBVintners.com

858.431.8720

Neely Ashley - neely@GBVintners.com
858.431.8720

-- As thescene begins to emerge in San Diego, wine tasting at the Ocean Beach winery Gianni Buonomo Vintners is being heralded not only for the rare and exotic varietals they produce, but for the superior quality each of the wines exhibit. They are truly wines of exceptional quality, character and depth.Local San Diego critics are not the only ones impressed with Gianni Buonomo's line-up. Therecently interviewed the winemaker at this new urban winery at the beach.https://californiawineryadvisor.com/winemaker-interview-keith-rolle-of-gianni-buonomo-vintners/"It's been a year and a half at our new winery in OB. People are really loving the wine and we're watching its popularity grow organically through word of mouth. Most of our customers have never heard of some of the varietals I'm using. That makes it a lot of fun," explained winemaker Keith Rolle.San Diego veteran food and wine journalist Frank Sabatini called out the winery in a June feature,In fact, both Rolle's Blaufränkisch and Charbono are indeed rare finds. Blaufränkisch is a varietal that originates in Austria and is fairly common in Central Europe. It is bright and refreshing with notes of wild cherry, rhubarb and white pepper.Charbono is another matter. It originates from the Savoie region of France where it is known as Corbeau. Deep ruby in color, it delivers a bold, rustic and dusty essence of ripe black cherry with a delicate sweetness of lightly toasted oak. California is the only state in the US where Charbono is grown and it is produced by only 17 wineries. Gianni Buonomo Vintners is one of those special wineries."I didn't go out hunting for rare varietals. They actually kind of came to me. I knew that I didn't want to introduce another Chardonnay or Merlot into the market," Rolle laughed.Gianni Buonomo has found the spotlight and is hitting its stride with these two excellent, but rare wines.Gianni Buonomo Vintners is San Diego's only fully-functioning beach winery. Just steps from the Pacific surf in the heart of Ocean Beach, Gianni Buonomo sources super-premium grapes from both El Dorado County CA and Washington state. Grapes are brought the beach to vinify, barrel age, blend, bottle and serve in a line-up of truly exceptional wines.