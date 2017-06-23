News By Tag
Carolina Music Awards Announces Swift as Award Recipient
10th year awards show will have Epic Records Swift as Trendsetter Award Recipient
"We are excited to have Swift in attendance at the awards this year," says Omar McCallop, founder of the awards. "He's such a hard working artist and shows the caliber of talent that we have here in North Carolina. Giving him the Trendsetter award was a given, his hard work and talent has allowed him to garner national attention in the music industry".
A Durham, NC native, Swift rose to fame following his single "Pull Up". In the past Swift has recorded alongside Migo's Quavo, Cash Out, Yung Joc, Rocko and Young Jeezy. Epic Records is also home to artists such as Future, DJ Khaled, French Montana, 21 Savage, Jennifer Lopez, and others. Epic currently has a joint venture with Wondaland artists, featuring work from Jidenna and others.
The Carolina Music Awards has received acknowledgement and support from Carolina legends such as Randy Travis, Roberta Flack, Darius Rucker, John Custer and Petey Pablo. "Along with hard work, the awards can be a gateway to a national music career," states McCallop. McCallop recalls Parmlee accepting their award several years ago, and continuing on to have national recognition. The awards allows for youth artists, video and music producers, DJs, artists, and fans celebrate together in music camaraderie and fellowship.
Tickets can be purchased from the Duke Energy Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster and start at $27.
Carolina Awards Host Hotel: Sheraton Downtown Raleigh (https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/
Official Website: www.CarolinaMusicAwards.com
Twitter - CMAwards
Facebook - Carolina Music Awards
Contact
Chelsey Bentley
Nakoma PR
***@nakomapr.com
