June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Carolina Music Awards Announces Swift as Award Recipient

10th year awards show will have Epic Records Swift as Trendsetter Award Recipient
 
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The Carolina Music Awards gears up for its 10 year anniversary to support and honor Carolina music across genres, spanning Hip-Hop, R&B, Country, Rock, American, and Bluegrass. This year's awards shows will be held at Raleigh's Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts (2 E South St)  on August 5th. This year's event will feature Epic Records Artist Swift.  Swift is the 2017 recipient of the Trendsetter award, given to artists from North Carolina whose music has garnered national attention.

"We are excited to have Swift in attendance at the awards this year," says Omar McCallop, founder of the awards. "He's such a hard working artist and shows the caliber of talent that we have here in North Carolina. Giving him the Trendsetter award was a given, his hard work and talent has allowed him to garner national attention in the music industry".

A Durham, NC native, Swift rose to fame following his single "Pull Up". In the past Swift has recorded alongside Migo's Quavo, Cash Out, Yung Joc, Rocko  and Young Jeezy. Epic Records is also home to artists such as Future, DJ Khaled, French Montana, 21 Savage, Jennifer Lopez, and others. Epic currently has a joint venture with Wondaland artists, featuring work from Jidenna and others.

The Carolina Music Awards has received acknowledgement and support from Carolina legends such as Randy Travis, Roberta Flack, Darius Rucker, John Custer and Petey Pablo. "Along with hard work, the awards can be a gateway to a national music career," states McCallop. McCallop recalls Parmlee accepting their award several years ago, and continuing on to have national recognition. The awards allows for youth artists, video and music producers, DJs, artists, and fans celebrate together in music camaraderie and fellowship.

Tickets can be purchased from the Duke Energy Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster and start at $27.

Carolina Awards Host Hotel: Sheraton Downtown Raleigh (https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/events/start.action?id=17...)

Official Website: www.CarolinaMusicAwards.com

Twitter - CMAwards

Facebook - Carolina Music Awards

Chelsey Bentley
Nakoma PR
***@nakomapr.com
Source:Carolina Music Awards
