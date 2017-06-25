News By Tag
Helping Veterans Design a New Life
Somerset psychotherapist Becky Wright signs armed forces covenant in pledge to commit her counselling and coaching services.
The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation, ensuring that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly. Businesses, from sole-trader to multinational, public bodies or charities who wish to support the Armed Forces community can sign the Covenant and publicly declare their commitments.
On Friday 30 June, New Leaf Life Design Director Becky Wright committed her business to supporting the aims of the Armed Forces Covenant at a ceremony held in the historic flight hanger at RNAS Yeovilton and attended by the Commodore of RNAS Yeovilton.
New Leaf have begun a new partnership with the Armed Forces to ensure that men and women who serve, or who have served, as armed forces personnel have access to counselling and coaching services in the local community. They will be offering one free counselling place at any one time and pop up wellbeing sessions on local bases.
Any businesses or charitable organisation that wishes to demonstrate their support for the armed forces community can sign an Armed Forces covenant and in doing so they make a range of written and publicised promises to set out their support. For New Leaf Life Design this collaboration means that they will offer one free place of counselling at any one time for an armed forces personnel.
Wessex RFCA Regional Employer Engagement Director, Rachael Brannagan, said "It's fantastic that New Leaf Life Design joins over 200 businesses across the South West that have pledged their support by adopting their own Armed Forces Covenants; it's been a pleasure tailoring the pledges to the individual businesses to make them relevant and mutually beneficial."
Visit New Leaf at http://www.newleaf.uk.com/
Becky Wright www.newleaf.uk.com 07590684888
Becky@newleaf.uk.com
***@newleaf.uk.com
