Women Veterans ROCK! Names Mary L Hagy, U.S. Army Veteran The Leaders & Legends Honoree of The Year
Hagy was the keynote speaker at "The Power Breakfast of Champions." She delivered an uplifting and motivational message to over 100 transitioning women veterans and other military women while encouraging them to "serve as civic assets" in their post-military/
Mary Hagy is a U.S. Army Veteran from the Gulf War. Her return to civilian life has been dedicated to expanding the public narrative about America's Veterans beyond the mind-set of: mental illness, homelessness, and unemployment. She strives to expand the public discourse to include positive and robust narratives of bravery, capability and commitment to public service.
The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Summer Retreat is dedicated to "Engaging & Empowering Today's Women Veterans," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation and National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK! "The Leaders & Legends Award salutes and honors "Military Women In Public Leadership" who are leading the way as advocates and role models for women veterans and military families."
Past recipients of The Leaders & Legends Honoree of The Year Award include: Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, President of The Independence Blue Cross Foundation; Ventris Gibson, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of Human Resources for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; The Honorable Cindy Bass, Councilwoman of The City of Philadelphia, City Council.
About Women Veterans ROCK!
"Women Veterans ROCK!" is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans & Military Families. The Women Veterans ROCK! Advocacy Campaign is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Region. For more information, visit WomenVetsRock.org.
