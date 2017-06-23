 
News By Tag
* Veterans
* Business
* Military
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Lafayette Hill
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Women Veterans ROCK! Names Mary L Hagy, U.S. Army Veteran The Leaders & Legends Honoree of The Year

 
 
Mary L. Hagy, Leaders & Legends Honoree
Mary L. Hagy, Leaders & Legends Honoree
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Veterans
Business
Military

Industry:
Event

Location:
Lafayette Hill - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Awards

LAFAYETTE HILL, Pa. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Mary L. Hagy, CEO of OurVetSuccess and Co-Founder of OurVetSuccess Triumph Games was named The 2017 Leaders & Legends Honoree of The Year. She received this prestigious recognition among a cohort of women veterans at the annual Women Veterans Civic Leadership Summer Retreat hosted by Women Veterans ROCK!  She earned this unique honor from the Women Veterans Community for her diligent commitment to increase positive public awareness of veterans and the businesses that employ them.

Hagy was the keynote speaker at "The Power Breakfast of Champions."  She delivered an uplifting and motivational message to over 100 transitioning women veterans and other military women while encouraging them to "serve as civic assets" in their post-military/civilian lives.  She was presented as a keynote speaker and as a role model for participating women veterans seeking information, resources and new opportunities in the areas of: Civic Leadership; Business Leadership and Nonprofit Leadership.

Mary Hagy is a U.S. Army Veteran from the Gulf War.  Her return to civilian life has been dedicated to expanding the public narrative about America's Veterans beyond the mind-set of: mental illness, homelessness, and unemployment.  She strives to expand the public discourse to include positive and robust narratives of bravery, capability and commitment to public service.

The Women Veterans Civic Leadership Summer Retreat is dedicated to "Engaging & Empowering Today's Women Veterans," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation and National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK!  "The Leaders & Legends Award salutes and honors "Military Women In Public Leadership" who are leading the way as advocates and role models for women veterans and military families."

Past recipients of The Leaders & Legends Honoree of The Year Award include: Dr. Lorina Marshall-Blake, President of The Independence Blue Cross Foundation; Ventris Gibson, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of Human Resources for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; The Honorable Cindy Bass, Councilwoman of The City of Philadelphia, City Council.

For media inquiries, please contact Angel Livas: angel@dcmediaconnection.com or 202-930-3262.

# # #

About Women Veterans ROCK!

"Women Veterans ROCK!" is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans & Military Families.  The Women Veterans ROCK! Advocacy Campaign is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Region. For more information, visit WomenVetsRock.org.

Contact
DC Media Connection
***@dcmediaconnection.com
End
Source:Women Veterans ROCK!
Email:***@dcmediaconnection.com Email Verified
Tags:Veterans, Business, Military
Industry:Event
Location:Lafayette Hill - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DC Media Connection PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share