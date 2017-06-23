 
ACEC/MA announces BSC Group, Inc. as 2017 winner of Bronze Engineering Excellence Award

Winning project is a "Complete Streets" planning and design of Belmont MA transportation improvement.
 
 
BELMONT, Mass. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named BSC Group, Inc., with offices in Boston, as a winner of a 2017 Bronze Engineering Excellence Awards for work on the Belmont Street and Trapelo Road Transportation Improvement project.

The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Long before the term "Complete Streets" came into vogue, the Town of Belmont and BSC Group were putting it into practice for the planning and design of the Trapelo Road corridor, a 2.5-mile urban arterial spanning Belmont from its borders with Cambridge and Waltham. Incorporating bicycle lanes, pedestrian accessibility, and traffic calming measures, the $17.1 million roadway reconstruction project was one of the first designed in conformance with the MassDOT Highway Design Guidebook. Distinguishing project features include coordination with the MBTA trackless trolley, incorporation of 350 street trees, and interconnection of 13 signalized intersections.

"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."

About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC.  ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations) in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter:  @ACECMA
Source:ACEC/MA
