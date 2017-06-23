 
News By Tag
* Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway
* Eyelash Extensions
* Beauty
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rockaway
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


Change up your look with Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions today!

 
ROCKAWAY, N.J. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- With an easy 5 step process from Amazing Lash Studio you too can get great looking lashes. If you've never had lashes before it may seem intimidating but fear not, once you've experienced our easy and comfortable application you will be hooked!

Step 1: Meet with our lash stylist one on one one for a complete lash health evaluation to assess the strength and condition of our natural lashes.

Step 2: Choose from 4 lash styles including natural, cute, sexy and gorgeous. Our specially designed eyelash extensions are lightweight and comfortable.

Step 3:Our lash stylists undergo a comprehensive 72-hour training program to learn our proprietary application process, in addition to their professional training as a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist. The patented process results in safer application as the adhesive is never in contact with bare skin, the amount of adhesive used is minimized, and the session itself is completed quicker with less exposure to potential irritants.

Step 4: Be sure to visit a studio that is clean and sanitary. Our stylist will use sealed tweezers that have been washed clean, soaked in a disinfectant solution, and then sanitized in a commercial UV sterilizer. We also use professional-grade superior bonding adhesive.

Step 5: Wake up looking your absolute best!  You and your new eyelashes are ready to dazzle.  Take care of your lashes by our Amazing Lash Studio products that are compatible with our lash extensions.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway at http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/rockaway/rockaway or call (973) 989- 0100.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway, Eyelash Extensions, Beauty
Industry:Beauty
Location:Rockaway - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share