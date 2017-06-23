News By Tag
VETS First Decision is Blueprint for U.S. Small Businesses
The House Small Business Committee held an invitation-only roundtable to discuss how to help service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses and contractors succeed following the Supreme Court's Kingdomware decision that ruled the Veterans Administration (VA) was ignoring the law by avoiding contracting with Veterans through the VETS First program for ALL contracts.
"The challenges of becoming Procurement Ready are common to all small businesses, whether Veteran-owned or otherwise. This is a case that addresses full compliance with the Small Business Act," said Goldschmitt, a service-disabled Veteran and CEO of Goldschmitt and Associates LLC. "The Kingdomware decision provides the blueprint to anticipate and guide government-wide policies for all agency small business scorecards."
The Kingdomware ruling on VETS First is designed to give preference to qualified Veteran-owned small businesses that continue to proudly serve their country. "We were pleased that the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the Kingdomware decision; it was a victory for all Veteran owned businesses,"
