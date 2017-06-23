News By Tag
Lennar's Heritage Heights coming soon to Menifee
"This community offers a great collection of single-story home with fantastic design details," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "From open-concept living spaces to gourmet kitchens with center islands and a high level of included features, this community is a great opportunity to purchase a new home."
Heritage Heights offers five distinctive single-story floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 1,678 to 2,686 square feet of living space and offer three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Prices have yet to be released.
Each home in this community comes with a high level of standard features through Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Homeowners at Heritage Heights will enjoy items such as solar, tankless water heaters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and so much more.
Be sure to join the interest list to stay informed as more information becomes released and save the date for Saturday, July 22 for the model grand opening event. Heritage Heights is located at 29111 Moraga Street in Menifee. Prospective homeshoppers are invited to join the VIP Program and be among the first to receive the most recent updates on the opening, sales releases and events.
For more information on new homes for sale in the Inland Empire, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
