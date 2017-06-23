 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Menifee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Menifee
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Lennar's Heritage Heights coming soon to Menifee

 
 
Lennar's Heritage Heights will open model homes in late July.
Lennar's Heritage Heights will open model homes in late July.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes in Menifee

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Menifee - California - US

Subject:
Products

MENIFEE, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to announce the model grand opening event for their newest community to Menifee, Heritage Heights, will take place later this month on Saturday, July 22. This exclusive single-story home community is a great opportunity for families and offers RV parking, has HOA fees, and enjoys a great location nestled in the foothills of Menifee.

"This community offers a great collection of single-story home with fantastic design details," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "From open-concept living spaces to gourmet kitchens with center islands and a high level of included features, this community is a great opportunity to purchase a new home."

Heritage Heights offers five distinctive single-story floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. Home sizes range approximately from 1,678 to 2,686 square feet of living space and offer three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms. Prices have yet to be released.

Each home in this community comes with a high level of standard features through Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. Homeowners at Heritage Heights will enjoy items such as solar, tankless water heaters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and so much more.

Be sure to join the interest list to stay informed as more information becomes released and save the date for Saturday, July 22 for the model grand opening event. Heritage Heights is located at 29111 Moraga Street in Menifee. Prospective homeshoppers are invited to join the VIP Program and be among the first to receive the most recent updates on the opening, sales releases and events.

For more information on new homes for sale in the Inland Empire, visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Menifee
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Menifee - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share