Heroes Media Group Is Ready to "Defeat the Curse" in the Nation's Capital
"This is a great new show for our listeners as so many have served it the nation's capital," said Adam Bird, former Army Sergeant and founder of Heroes Media Group. "'Defeating the Curse,' is a super program that focuses on the teams and sports surrounding the Capital region. This show will become the epitome of D.C. sports coverage and is already growing steadily on the east coast!"
Defeating the Curse: A D.C. Sports Blog and Podcast is the best source for a fans perspective on the Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, and Capitals. Additionally, this program covers the Washington Valor, DC United, UFEA Champions League, and the US Men's National Soccer team too. Not your average or routine sports talk show, "Defeating the Curse," regularly conducts cross-talk segments with fans of our teams' opponents, which occasionally ends in a "scream fest" as the shows moderators are ardent D.C. sports fans!
"We love D.C. sports and more importantly love to talk about them with fans all over the country and world for that matter," said Joe Azer, one the "Defeating the Curse," hosts. "This opportunity to program with Heroes Media Group is a wonderful development for us at D.T.C. and we are excited about this partnership moving forward. We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the HMG family."
Azer and three fellow hosts have been hosting "Defeating the Curse" as a hobby for many years lamenting the frustration that has been D.C. sports in the last decade-plus. The hosts grew up in and around the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards enjoying some of the D.C. sports highs during their youth, most notably in the 1991 to 1992 NFL season as the Redskins won the Super Bowl. Cleveland finally won a title last year, and the D.T.C. hosts are ready for D.C. to rise to the occasion and do the same. This show sets the course for all D.C. teams to march toward national bragging rights again.
More information about all programming and Heroes Media Group is at www.heroesmediagroup.com. Visit this growing media outlet today.
-30-
About Heroes Media Group: Heroes Media Group is a broadcasting platform dedicated to providing a voice for our community heroes and those who support them. The Group is dedicated to providing education, entertainment and empowerment to: Active Duty Military, Reserves, Veterans, Retired, Military, Firefighters, First Responders, Law Enforcement, Educators, Medical Professionals, and Clergy. Founded in 2015 to be the voice for all Community Heroes by bridging the gap between hero, citizen and the communities they protect, educate, and empower. #Heroes advocate, #Heroes alliance.
