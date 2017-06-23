Lennar's Meadow Creek Grand Opens Saturday, July 8

 
Industry News





Meadow Creek grand opens on Saturday, July 8 in Moreno Valley.
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is excited to celebrate the Model Grand Opening for their newest community Meadow Creek, an exclusive gated community in North Moreno Valley. Prospective homeshoppers are invited to attend for the first opportunity to tour the five model homes on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Complimentary hot dogs and chips will be provided.

"We're thrilled to open this new community, which offers a great opportunity to purchase new," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We've brought some of our most popular floorplans to this community, including a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®."

This community offers seven distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. These two-story home designs range in size approximately from 1,772 to 2,640 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Home prices start from the mid $300,000s. This gated community also enjoys resort-inspired amenities, including an exclusive residents-only clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, community center and more.

Lennar offers their 2583 Next Gen plan at this community, which provides 2,583 square feet of space, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and a three-bay garage in total. Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design was created to address multigenerational living situations without having to sacrifice privacy. Next Gen® homes feature an attached private suite with its own exterior entrance, living room, bathroom, kitchenette and bedroom, which allows extended families to live together while providing two separate homes and living spaces.

Lennar created their Everything's Included® program (https://www.lennar.com/images/com/files/new-homes/3/32/28...) to simplify the home-buying process. By including a high level of today's popular features and upgrades as standard, they come at no additional cost to the buyer. At Meadow Creek, homeowners enjoy items such as solar electric packages, granite kitchen countertops with full backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and much more.

Be sure to come out for the Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 8 at the Meadow Creek Welcome Home Center, located at 10292 Penguin Court in Moreno Valley. For more details, visit www.lennar.com/inlandempire.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
