News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's Meadow Creek Grand Opens Saturday, July 8
"We're thrilled to open this new community, which offers a great opportunity to purchase new," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We've brought some of our most popular floorplans to this community, including a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®."
This community offers seven distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from. These two-story home designs range in size approximately from 1,772 to 2,640 square feet of living space, three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-
Lennar offers their 2583 Next Gen plan at this community, which provides 2,583 square feet of space, four bedrooms, three-and-a-
Lennar created their Everything's Included® program (https://www.lennar.com/
Be sure to come out for the Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 8 at the Meadow Creek Welcome Home Center, located at 10292 Penguin Court in Moreno Valley. For more details, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse