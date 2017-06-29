Diversity News Productions Diversity Pageants Unveils Logo Featuring Marie Bogacz, Queen Mrs Diversity 2016-2017.

Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR

World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations

Alex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PR
World Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations

-- Diversity News Productions producer of Diversity Pageants and upcoming Diversity News Magazine Awards unveils their new logo featuring Marie Bogacz, Queen Mrs Diversity 2016-2017. For more information visit http://missandmrsdiversity.com/our-pageants/mrs-diversity-2016-2017/"This is something we have planned since we started Diversity Pageants last year. I am happy that finally we have fullfull the and we are looking at more things to do." said Founder, President and Executive Producer at Diversity Pageants Diversity News Productions, President and Executive Editor In Chief at Diversity News Magazine, CEO and President at Diversity News Publications, Radio Personality and Host at Diversity News Radio, Director and Producer at Diversity News TV Steven Escobar."Mrs. Bogacz is a very hard working and loyal person who helps others and we are so honored to have her as our Mrs Diversity 2016/2017 Queen." concluded Mr. Escobar.Diversity Pageants is looking forward to select the new queens for the Miss Diversity News 2016-2017 and Mrs Diversity News 2016-2017 categories from the 1st runner ups.If you want to have the opportunies that Mrs. Bogacz is having you can do it by applying now because their Search is ON! for the 2nd annual Diversity Pageants!Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! Also Mr Diversity and Mr Diversity News.Marie Bogacz is an actress, model, pageant queen and entrepreneur woman. She is known for been a beauty pageant on Ms. Exoti-Lady World Pageant representing El Salvador. At the conclusion of the pageant Marie Bogacz won award as Ms. Exoti-Congeniality, Marie has been doing acting roles for Origo Media. Marie Bogacz joined as delegate of Mrs/Miss/Teen Diversity and Mrs/Miss/Teen Diversity News Pageants Organization. On Diversity Pageants she represented Mrs. Diversity News Woodland Hills which she won on November 5, 2016. Also Marie Bogacz is an entrepreneur woman who is starting her own company name Marie Bogacz Style Collections. Marie Bogacz is the current winner queen as Mrs Diversity 2016 – 2017.Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity and Miss/Miss Teen/Mrs. Diversity News Pageants was founded in April 2016, in response to the controversy of no Diversity included in many entertainment award shows, television roles, modeling, media, government roles, movies roles and music, etc. The purpose and mission of Miss Diversity, Miss Teen Diversity, Mrs. Diversity and Miss Diversity News, Miss Teen Diversity News & Mrs. Diversity News Pageants! As well Mr. Diversity and Mr. Diversity News is to help women/men from 14 to 75 years to become confident, make new friendships, learn leadership skills, network for new opportunities as well to empower them and pursue leadership roles in our Diverse society. For more information, visit missandmrsdiversity.comAlex Leon, Vice President of Marketing & PRLinda England, Events & PR CoordinatorWorld Wide Vital Marketing & Public Relations Inc.TEL: (213) 867-1997FAX: (818) 787-1249worldwidevitalpr.wordpress.comworldwidevitalpr@gmail.com