Unifycloud Announces Strategic Partnership With Unified Logic
Movere's Actual Resource Consumption (ARC) combined with CloudPilot accelerate migration of custom on premise applications to Azure in minutes, not months
More and more data centers and services are moving to the cloud and many enterprise companies find themselves struggling with defining an achievable migration path and strategy. The partnership between Unified Logic and UnifyCloud not only quantifies the scope of a cloud migration, but provides a well-defined strategy for getting there.
"We are excited to welcome UnifyCloud to our growing partner community and begin the next evolution of working together to solve our customers' most complex IT challenges,"
Unified Logic's SaaS solution, Movere™, gathers Actual Resource Consumption (ARC) information including memory, disk performance, application dependencies, network throughput and CPU compute equivalency from both on-prem and cloud based infrastructure, enabling a detailed assessment of planning and cloud migration.
UnifyCloud's SaaS solution, CloudPilot®, analyzes these data outputs even further to help customers get insights into how they can accelerate their migration to Microsoft Azure Stack, PaaS and IaaS. CloudPilot's static code analysis identifies code changes necessary for running applications on Azure – down to the specific line of code, in just minutes, compared to weeks for manual assessments.
"Together, we are disrupting the IT industry by changing how enterprise companies manage the business of their IT and make data-driven decisions for the future," Ireland said. "With CloudPilot and Movere, time and resource-intensive manual IT environment assessments are now a thing of the past."
CloudPilot uses static code analysis combined with data from Movere's ARC data to accurately determine code changes needed, and resources required, for migrating applications to Azure Stack, PaaS and IaaS. CloudPilot accurately determines Azure migration costs in a fraction of the time it would take with expensive manual assessments. The SaaS solution pinpoints code changes that need to be made for the application to run in Azure, down to the line of code, while providing sample code for remediation, links to authoritative guidance, and reports on application security and compliance.
In a recent interview, UnifyCloud CEO Marc Pinotti agreed.
"We are very pleased to partner with Unified Logic to combine Movere's ability to collect rich infrastructure data with CloudPilot to accelerate customers migration to Azure," Pinotti said. "Movere's ARC data highlights application dependencies as well as performance data, which enables CloudPilot to provide in minutes a Cloud Migration Strategy to customers with detailed recommendations for migrating custom built applications to Azure Stack, PaaS and IaaS."
About Unified Logic
Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Unified Logic, a Microsoft Gold Datacenter Partner, is a global leader in enabling organizations to discover, manage and optimize their IT infrastructure. Unified Logic's Movere platform automates the inventory, integration, analysis and reporting of IT data; providing real-time visibility into both managed and unmanaged assets. Unified Logic's Movere is a SaaS product that enables organizations to achieve cloud adoption and containerization swiftly and efficiently. Accelerate your digital transformation to the cloud, containers and beyond. For more information, visit www.unifiedlogic.com.
About UnifyCloud LLC
Based in Redmond, Washington, UnifyCloud is a rapidly growing and successful technology provider and consultancy, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company was ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015, is a Microsoft Gold Partner, and a Microsoft Tier 1 Cloud Solutions Provider. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com.
