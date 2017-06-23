Country(s)
ELEARNINGFORCE Americas to Deploy LMS365 through the Microsoft Azure Government
ELEARNINGFORCE Americas positioned to transform learning in the government space as a Microsoft Azure Government Managed Service Provider.
This new level of partnership allows EFA to bring Learning Management for the Modern Digital Workplace to the US Government Cloud space. EFA is deploying the award-winning LMS365 by ELEARNINGFORCE in Government Azure where customers benefit from the Cloud designed specifically to support strategic government scenarios.
LMS365 differs from other offerings in that it is built as a suite of learning add-ins for an existing Microsoft Office 365 or SharePoint platform: seamless integration makes it easy to deliver courses and modules to employees and external parties. By providing access to standardized, mission-critical training, organizations are able to drive alignment to meet overall goals.
"We are excited to have the opportunity to take part in the growth of the Government Azure market," said Chris Ostler, CEO of ELEARNINGFORCE Americas. "Microsoft has created a world class solution and through it, LMS365 will enable government agencies to effectively capture and share mission critical knowledge, improve personnel capabilities through targeted training, onboard staff, and reduce the risk of knowledge drain while utilizing a consolidated IT infrastructure."
We expect LMS365 in the Azure Government Cloud will be available for trial in late July. Click to find out more about LMS365.
About ELEARNINGFORCE Americas
ELEARNINGFORCE Americas (EFA) creates Business Infrastructure Transformation solutions for its clients. A Microsoft Gold Partner, the company provides expert consulting and professional services in three different segments: Learning Management (LMS365), Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), and Migrations. Customers include leaders in the commercial, federal, state, and local government markets. EFA is headquartered in Edgewater, Maryland with operations throughout the US & Canada. For more information visit the company website.
