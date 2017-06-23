Tea Collection Launches "Inspiring Little Citizens" Give-Back Campaign

Global Children's Wear Brand Celebrates and Empowers Kids Who Spread Kindness in Their Communities

-- Tea Collection, a globally-inspired children's clothing brand, is proud to announce the launch of the summer give-back campaign, Inspiring Little Citizens. Tea Collection was built upon the dream of inspiring global connection and curiosity, and believes that there is no better way to reach that goal than by celebrating the inherent goodness of children. The Inspiring Little Citizens campaign celebrates and honors children who actively utilize their love for others to make their schools and communities better places for all. Whether it's helping a fellow classmate who is struggling with an assignment, comforting a peer who feels left out, or fundraising for a local cause - no gesture, big or small, will go unnoticed!From July 16 – 23, 2017, adults, parents, and children are asked to nominate an inspiring little citizen with a photograph and brief five-sentence summary explaining how the nominee takes action through volunteering, performing small acts of kindness, and overall thoughtfulness. From the nominees, Tea Collection will select five winners. Those winners will be featured on the Tea Collection website from July 27 to August 5, 2017, where customers will enjoy a twenty percent discount on all Tea Collection items. Five percent of the total sales generated during that period will be distributed evenly among the winners' causes."Inherently filled with so much good and love, children give us a reason to hope and a cause for joy. With the Inspiring Little Citizens campaign, we want to bring attention to the small and large acts of kindness that are happening right here in our neighborhoods,"says Emily Meyer, Co-Founder of Tea Collection. Leigh Rawdon, also Co-Founder of Tea Collection, adds, "Especially at a time when our world feels so divided, the concepts of togetherness and selflessness deserve to be recognized more than ever."To nominate an inspiring little citizen, each entry must be submitted via the Tea Collection website or via Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #InspiringKids2017. For more information, please visit www.TeaCollection.com.###About Tea CollectionBased in San Francisco, California, Tea Collection makes children's apparel and accessories for ages 0-12 inspired by global travel and the world's natural beauty. Believing that all cultures deserve to be celebrated, twice a year Tea Collection designers explore a new region of the world and transform their discoveries into a collection of high-quality, every day, modern clothing for children, making the foreign more familiar. Tea Collection clothing is available online, in over 250 boutiques across the U.S. and all Nordstrom locations. For additional information, please visit www.TeaCollection.com or follow our adventures on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.