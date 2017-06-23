News By Tag
Toward Zero Becomes Canary Labs Certified Partner
Canary Labs, a global leader in process data collection, storage and visualization, announces Toward Zero as its latest certified partner.
Developed to provide simple, yet powerful, data analytic solutions, the Canary Certified Integrator Program empowers partners by giving them the necessary tools to develop, deploy, and support all Canary Labs products. These strategic partners are able to offer Canary support directly to their customers, and have full access to Canary technical support and engineering staff.
"We are excited to be working with Toward Zero to help our customers turn their process data into waste reduction results that drive tangible cost reduction," explained Jeff Knepper, Executive Director of Sales. "Toward Zero's background in continuous improvement and data analysis is an ideal fit for Canary Labs' market leading process data software."
"Canary Labs is a fantastic process historian," says Dave Ray, Director of Manufacturing IT for Toward Zero. "Data storage and retrieval performance exceeded our expectations, and data compression helps reduce the cost of long term data storage. The user interface is modern and well designed, allowing our engineers to quickly configure a new system."
About Canary Labs
Since 1985 Canary Labs has provided industry leading data historian and trending solutions. Currently used in 49 countries around the globe, Canary has over 17,000 installations of its software. Canary technology is renowned for its powerful proprietary database, allowing for millions of reads or writes per second and years of time-series data storage without the need to manage or purge the database. Trending and dashboarding are made possible through Axiom, a simple, yet powerful tool available on all platforms, including tablet and smartphone.
About Toward Zero
Toward Zero was founded to help clients match modern technology with existing process and culture to drive world class operations. Toward Zero isn't just an integrator or a consultant. We're both. We possess the technology and process depth of a world class integrator and the business acumen of a world class consultant. We use our unique combination of skills and expertise to help our customers reduce manufacturing waste in all its many forms.
For more information, visit www.TowardZero.com
Aaron Muhl
***@towardzero.com
