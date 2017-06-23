 
Industry News





FREE Fuel Consumption to Heat Load Calculator for Design Professionals

 
 
Heat Load Calculator Screen Shot
Heat Load Calculator Screen Shot
AUBURN, N.Y. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Phoenix Energy Supply is pleased to share with Design Professionals a quick and convenient tool to translate fossil fuel consumption to a Heating Design Load.  As we aggressively support replacing fossil fuel heating systems with renewable and sustainable heat pump systems being able to translate historical fuel consumption data into a Design Heating Load is key to proper sizing.  Our Fuel Consumption to Design Heating Load Calculator has over 800 Cities in the US & Canada, as well as providing  a Manual means to enter Heating degree-days and a design temperature to assist you in your engineering calculations.

Design Professionals are being called upon to lead the way in designing HVAC Systems that do not use fossil fuels.  Phoenix Energy Supply is pleased to support their efforts by offering this FREE tool to assist in this much needed market transformation.

Within 48 Hours of registering at our website, we will respond with the means to download the calculator or ask for additional information, or you can simply send us a email request - REGISTER HERE - https://www.phoenixenergysupply.com/my-account/

Learn more about this handy calculator here - https://www.phoenixenergysupply.com/product/fuel-consumption-heat-load-estimator/

Please contact us if you have any questions - info@phoenixenergysupply.com

John D. Manning, PE
President, Phoenix Energy Supply
(315) 253-3720
***@phoenixenergysupply.com
