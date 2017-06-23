News By Tag
ANAPTYX, LLC Celebrates Its Ten Year Anniversary
Anaptyx, LLC of Myrtle Beach, SC today celebrates ten years of success in the Wi-Fi networking business.
Distinguishing Anaptyx from other Wi-Fi networking consulting and solutions firms is the fact that Anaptyx is able to provide a full infrastructure solution to its many and varied clients. Anaptyx can provide the network architecture, implementation engineering, and state-of-the-
Anaptyx has made its mark not only in the hospitality industry but in government and municipality networking, bulk residential Wi-Fi services and corporate Wi-Fi networking as well. Anaptyx has been busy over the last ten years building and managing over 350 networks and with this experience has improved its reliability, its proven capabilities, its flexibility and its already excellent customer service.
Kenneth B. Carnesi, Jr., CEO and Founder of Anaptyx, LLC would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of the clients of Anaptyx, LLC over these past ten years for their invaluable contribution to the success of Anaptyx. Ken promises to continue to work to improve Anaptyx and to continue to lead the way through innovation to deliver the most dependable and efficient Wi-Fi networks available.
We invite you to visit our website at http:// www.Anaptyx.com and we look forward to serving you for many years to come. Thank you for your support over these last ten years!
