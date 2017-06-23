 
Boeing Case Study Breakout Session

At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
 
 
HELENA, Mont. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- At an afternoon Breakout Session of the Lean People Development Summit, held September 11-12, will be facilitated by Carl Mason.  The Summit draws professionals from HR, continuous improvement, and leadership to explore how best to design job roles aimed at improvement, build problem-solving skills, define process improvement competencies, and develop leaders at all levels of the organization. This summit was formally known as the Lean HR Summit and has been offered for six years.

For the past 2 ½ years, Carl Mason has been part of a journey to change the culture at Boeing Helena.  The destination; "the team by themselves" (Management Teams, Cross Functional Teams, and Functional Teams), "using systematic problem solving to improve the work they do towards the achievement of targets and goals, when and only when the company culture is the reason the improvement occurs". In this session, you will hear the approach they have taken to build trust and engagement for all roles at Boeing Helena. A few highlights:

• How we are removing burdens and derailers from employees across the site
• How we are enabling everyone to be successful
• See an example of one of our team's journey and their successes

Carl Mason is the operations manager at the Boeing Plant in Helena, Montana. Helena is one of 12 Boeing Fabrication locations in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The pieces churned out by employees and machines in Helena end up in the 737, 747, 767 and 787 models of Boeing's airplanes

Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA!  For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/.

About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it.  Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.

Joe Dager
***@business901.com
Source:Business901
Email:***@business901.com Email Verified
