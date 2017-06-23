News By Tag
Boeing Case Study Breakout Session
At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
For the past 2 ½ years, Carl Mason has been part of a journey to change the culture at Boeing Helena. The destination;
• How we are removing burdens and derailers from employees across the site
• How we are enabling everyone to be successful
• See an example of one of our team's journey and their successes
Carl Mason is the operations manager at the Boeing Plant in Helena, Montana. Helena is one of 12 Boeing Fabrication locations in the United States, Australia, and Canada. The pieces churned out by employees and machines in Helena end up in the 737, 747, 767 and 787 models of Boeing's airplanes
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
Contact
Joe Dager
***@business901.com
