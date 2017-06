Victims of 2010 Warwick, RI House Fire to be Honored at Co-Ed Hockey Tournament

Inaugural Tayla Lackey Memorial Hockey Tournament Will Take Place July 15-16 Dedicated to the Five Young Lives Lost

Contact

Taryn Lapierre

Tournament organizer (Mount St. Charles '07 alum)

lapierret@gmail.com

-- On February 6, 2010 a house fire in Warwick, Rhode Island claimed the lives of four former Mount St. Charles Academy students under the age of 25 and a 7-month-old baby belonging to two of the victims. In honor of the victims, the inaugural Tayla Lackey Memorial Hockey Tournament will take place the weekend of July 15-16 at Mount St. Charles Arena in Woonsocket, RI.A Mount St. Charles graduate of the Class of 2007 and member of two state championship hockey teams, Tayla Lackey was one of the five victims that passed away in Rhode Island's deadliest fire aside from The Station nightclub blaze. This tournament is dedicated to Tayla as her family and friends continue to honor her memory and celebrate the joy, love and laughter that she brought to each life that she touched. The tournament will also remember the other individuals who passed during this tragedy: Nicholas Jillson '04, Dan Janik '07 and Amanda Villeneuve and their 7-month-old daughter, Anabelle Janik.A portion of the tournament proceeds will fund a custom bench with the names of those who passed in the fire. This bench will live on Mount St. Charles school grounds. As Tayla, Nicholas and Dan were all decorated athletes at their alma mater, the remaining proceeds will support Mount St. Charles Athletics.For more information about the Tayla Lackey Memorial Hockey Tournament, please visit the event page ( https://www.facebook.com/ events/1425063484217413/? acontex... ). Tournament registration ( https://www.mountsaintcharles.org/ podium/default.aspx? t=3... ) is open to individual players and full teams while donations can also be made for those that do not wish to play in the tournament.If you wish to sponsor this tournament, please contact Taryn Lapierre at lapierret@gmail.com.