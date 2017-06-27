News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Genetic Research Inspires Chilling Debut Medical Thriller
Scientific research runs amok resulting in the murder of innocent lives in "Gestation Seven" by J. Stewart Willis.
When an experiment to reduce the gestation period in humans goes horribly wrong, three government scientists are entangled in the murder of two babies. A young reporter stumbles onto the scene and begins to investigate, unraveling all the secrets behind the experiment. This in turn leads to a congressional hearing to find out why government oversight failed. Turmoil ensues, leaving one man holding the bag in a story that has readers glued to their seats. "… the plot is well structured, moves along smoothly, and contains enough surprises to keep readers turning pages…the book is engaging" –BookLife
More than your average scientific/medical thriller, "Gestation Seven" suggests real possible outcomes in the face of the ever expanding knowledge and capabilities of scientific research; possibilities inducing deep thought and consideration in fans. "As I read, I truly found myself hoping that nothing like this would ever happen!" – Paige Lovitt, Reviewer for Reader Views.
About the Author
J. Stewart Willis grew up in Alexandria, Virginia and went to the United States Military Academy, from which he graduated in 1958 and served for twenty-five years in the Army. During that time, he served in Taiwan and later in Vietnam as Signal Officer of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. During his Army career, he attended graduate school at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, earning an MS and PhD in Physics. He served as a Professor of Physics at the United States Military Academy for sixteen years before retiring from the Army in 1983. He next worked for TRW Inc. as a manager working on communications projects and the Department of Energy's Nuclear Waste Project at Yucca Mountain, Nevada. During this time, he lived in Rappahannock County, Virginia, where he has lived ever since. There he served as the elected mayor of Washington, Virginia (often referred to as "Little Washington") for nine years. He currently lives in Sperryville, Virginia with Charlie, his greyhound/borzoi cross.
"Gestation Seven" (ISBN 978-1543410150, Xlibris 2017) can be purchased through local and online bookstores. For more information, visit http://www.jstewartwillis.com. Publicity contact: http://www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available upon request.
Contact
Reader Views
***@readerviews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse