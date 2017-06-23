Earth Alliance: Earth Defense 2.0 Launches Today

For centuries, man has stared at the stars and wondered if anyone else was out there… Now we know.

-- Nebula Softworlds, Alabama based indie game developer, announced the release of Earth Alliance: Earth Defense 2.0. Earth Alliance: Earth Defense 2.0 is a completely remaster version of the company's very first title. Earth Alliance: Earth Defense takes place in the future and allows players to experience commanding a stellar battleship during humanity's first war with another species.For centuries, man has stared at the stars and wondered if anyone else was out there… Now we know. Humankind's first experience with an alien species isn't going too well. The aliens want nothing, but to completely wipe us out. Take command of the E.A.S. (Earth Alliance Spaceship) Excalibur to explore the galaxy and defend Earth Space against the invading forces of the alien empire.Late in the twenty-third century an exploration ship traveled further into the galaxy then any human has ever been. That ship was destroyed and all hands aboard were lost. The ship's destroyer was a patrol ship of the the Cezien Empire.Following the exploration ship's destruction, the Cezien Empire launched a full scale invasion of Earth Alliance space. With requests for peace to talks completely ignored, Earth Alliance was left with no choice but to fight back.Earth Alliance: Earth Defense draws inspiration from some of the earliest games commonly available for PCs. It takes classic game play and adds some modern flair to keep it relevant and enjoyable to play in today's mobile dominated world.Earth Alliance: Earth Defense is available to download for free on the iOS App Store or visit nebulasoftworlds.com for more information. Product contains microtransactions.For more information on Earth Alliance: Earth Defense or other Nebula Softworlds products, please visit nebulasoftworlds.com. Join our community or Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. For additional press assets, please contact press@nebulasoftworlds.com.ANY INFORMATION COLLECTED OR TRASMITTED TO NEBULA SOFTWORLDS IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND POLICIES FOUND AT HTTP://NEBULASOFTWORLDS.COM/PRIVACY_POLICY. PURCHASING MAY REQUIRE AN ACCOUNT WITH APPLE.About Nebula SoftworldsNebula Softworlds is an Alabama based indie game development studio. Over this last eight years the company has released several retro style mobile games. The Company focuses primarily on the iOS platform.