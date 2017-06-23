 
News By Tag
* Mobile Games
* Ios
* Sci-fi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Birmingham
  Alabama
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Earth Alliance: Earth Defense 2.0 Launches Today

For centuries, man has stared at the stars and wondered if anyone else was out there… Now we know.
 
 
ScreenShot-720P
ScreenShot-720P
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mobile Games
Ios
Sci-fi

Industry:
Games

Location:
Birmingham - Alabama - US

Subject:
Products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Nebula Softworlds, Alabama based indie game developer, announced the release of Earth Alliance: Earth Defense 2.0. Earth Alliance: Earth Defense 2.0 is a completely remaster version of the company's very first title. Earth Alliance: Earth Defense takes place in the future and allows players to experience commanding a stellar battleship during humanity's first war with another species.

For centuries, man has stared at the stars and wondered if anyone else was out there… Now we know. Humankind's first experience with an alien species isn't going too well. The aliens want nothing, but to completely wipe us out. Take command of the E.A.S. (Earth Alliance Spaceship) Excalibur to explore the galaxy and defend Earth Space against the invading forces of the alien empire.

Late in the twenty-third century an exploration ship traveled further into the galaxy then any human has ever been. That ship was destroyed and all hands aboard were lost. The ship's destroyer was a patrol ship of the the Cezien Empire.

Following the exploration ship's destruction, the Cezien Empire launched a full scale invasion of Earth Alliance space. With requests for peace to talks completely ignored, Earth Alliance was left with no choice but to fight back.

Earth Alliance: Earth Defense draws inspiration from some of the earliest games commonly available for PCs. It takes classic game play and adds some modern flair to keep it relevant and enjoyable to play in today's mobile dominated world.

Earth Alliance: Earth Defense is available to download for free on the iOS App Store or visit nebulasoftworlds.com for more information. Product contains microtransactions.

For more information on Earth Alliance: Earth Defense or other Nebula Softworlds products, please visit nebulasoftworlds.com. Join our community or Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. For additional press assets, please contact press@nebulasoftworlds.com.

ANY INFORMATION COLLECTED OR TRASMITTED TO NEBULA SOFTWORLDS IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND POLICIES FOUND AT HTTP://NEBULASOFTWORLDS.COM/PRIVACY_POLICY. PURCHASING MAY REQUIRE AN ACCOUNT WITH APPLE.

About Nebula Softworlds

Nebula Softworlds is an Alabama based indie game development studio. Over this last eight years the company has released several retro style mobile games. The Company focuses primarily on the iOS platform.

Contact
Matthew Kilgore
***@nebulasoftworlds.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nebulasoftworlds.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile Games, Ios, Sci-fi
Industry:Games
Location:Birmingham - Alabama - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share