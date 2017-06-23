 
News By Tag
* Ascensus
* Savings Plans
* Marketing Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423

Ascensus Wins 40 International Marketing Awards

Firm Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Clients with Exceptional Communications Materials
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ascensus
* Savings Plans
* Marketing Awards

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Dresher - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Awards

DRESHER, Pa. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a leading technology and solutions provider that helps more than seven million Americans save for the future, is pleased to announce that it has received a total of 40 awards for marketing and design excellence in 2017.

The firm received the following honors from international, national, and regional awards programs:

- 18 awards from the 23rd Communicator Awards program, the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications

- 13 awards from Graphic Design USA's American Inhouse Design Awards™ program, the original and premier showcase for outstanding work done by in-house designers and departments

- 9 awards from the ASTRA Awards program, which is hosted by the NJ Communications, Advertising, and Marketing Association and recognizes the top communications professionals from the New Jersey area

"Our mission is to help Americans create smart savings strategies through clear and compelling content, and we're honored to receive industry recognition for our efforts," states Roberta Hess, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Ascensus. "I'm proud to lead such a talented team of design and communications professionals."

"These awards are a testament to the progress we've made as a technology- and client-focused firm," states Bob Guillocheau, Ascensus' president and chief executive officer. "Our marketing team continues to raise the bar to ensure that our communications and digital experiences provide the information savers need to make informed decisions."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology and service solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of banks, credit unions, states, governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing & Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:Ascensus, Inc.
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Ascensus, Savings Plans, Marketing Awards
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share