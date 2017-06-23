News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ascensus Wins 40 International Marketing Awards
Firm Demonstrates Continued Commitment to Clients with Exceptional Communications Materials
The firm received the following honors from international, national, and regional awards programs:
- 18 awards from the 23rd Communicator Awards program, the leading international awards program recognizing big ideas in marketing and communications
- 13 awards from Graphic Design USA's American Inhouse Design Awards™ program, the original and premier showcase for outstanding work done by in-house designers and departments
- 9 awards from the ASTRA Awards program, which is hosted by the NJ Communications, Advertising, and Marketing Association and recognizes the top communications professionals from the New Jersey area
"Our mission is to help Americans create smart savings strategies through clear and compelling content, and we're honored to receive industry recognition for our efforts," states Roberta Hess, senior vice president of marketing and communications at Ascensus. "I'm proud to lead such a talented team of design and communications professionals."
"These awards are a testament to the progress we've made as a technology- and client-focused firm," states Bob Guillocheau, Ascensus' president and chief executive officer. "Our marketing team continues to raise the bar to ensure that our communications and digital experiences provide the information savers need to make informed decisions."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through technology and service solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of banks, credit unions, states, governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports approximately 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/
Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing & Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse