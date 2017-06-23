Durable Cosmetic Bag by Chillax

makeup bag

End

-- Cheap makeup bags that easily fall apart are a thing of the past. Chillax has designed a stylish make up case that will help solve your makeup issues. This cosmetic bag is perfect for storing all of your beauty products, makeup brushes, and even small hair styling tools! It's large enough to fit all of your necessities, but small enough to carry around! Do you need some extra storage? Just adjust the dividers or remove them, to make room for larger items. The bag's materials have been formulated to withstand make-up stains. Going on a trip? Easily fit your hair brush, compact mirror, eye cream, toiletry kit, and even your jewelry in this huge holder! Don't worry about your makeup getting damaged during your vacation because this makeup bag organizer is strong enough to last a lifetime!Get your premium Makeup Bag here:Media ContactAlif InvestmentChillax Brandasif@alif-usa.com404-717-7700United States