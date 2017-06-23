 
News By Tag
* Commercial Real Estate
* Investment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Castle Rock
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
29282726252423


NavPoint Real Estate Group Closes Gas Station Land in Golden, CO

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Commercial Real Estate
Investment

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Castle Rock - Colorado - US

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of 1.88 acres to Kum & Go Gas Station at Gateway Village.  The seller was Gateway Investments an investment entity founded by Northstar Commercial Partners.  The buyers were KG Store 319 LLC.  Heather Taylor and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller.  This deal successfully closed in June 2017.  Gateway Village encompasses 22 acres designated for mixed-use development such as retail, restaurant, bar, and event space located at I-70 Exit 259 and Hwy. 40, just west of the I-70 and 470 junctions. This new, regional retail project will also include a hotel, gas station convenience store, dining, and much more!  There is still room in the retail project which is almost 50% preleased and a few pad sites available for sale or build-to-suit.  It has high visibility from both routes with extremely high traffic counts and is adjacent to the RTD Dinosaur Park and Ride lots.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments.  The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,500,000 SF of commercial real estate.

NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado.  The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado.   To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com  The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com
End
Source:
Email:***@navpointre.com Email Verified
Phone:7204207530
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NavPoint Real Estate Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share