NavPoint Real Estate Group Closes Gas Station Land in Golden, CO

-- NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of 1.88 acres to Kum & Go Gas Station at Gateway Village. The seller was Gateway Investments an investment entity founded by Northstar Commercial Partners. The buyers were KG Store 319 LLC. Heather Taylor and Matt Call of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the seller. This deal successfully closed in June 2017. Gateway Village encompasses 22 acres designated for mixed-use development such as retail, restaurant, bar, and event space located at I-70 Exit 259 and Hwy. 40, just west of the I-70 and 470 junctions. This new, regional retail project will also include a hotel, gas station convenience store, dining, and much more! There is still room in the retail project which is almost 50% preleased and a few pad sites available for sale or build-to-suit. It has high visibility from both routes with extremely high traffic counts and is adjacent to the RTD Dinosaur Park and Ride lots.NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments. The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,500,000 SF of commercial real estate.NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado. The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado. To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com