Wearsafe Named a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner
Award Recognizes North America's Leading Entrepreneurs and Most Innovative Tech Companies
Wearsafe received top marks for its personal safety service, which allows users to instantly alert those closest to them when they need help, using the devices they already own or the proprietary Wearsafe Tag. Wearsafe's technology enables supported wearables and connected devices to function as a modern-day panic button, rendering it unnecessary for users to reach for their phone during an emergency or distress situation to activate an alert for help.
"It's an extraordinary honor to be named a Red Herring Top 100 company and is especially meaningful this year, as we've celebrated major changes and milestones at Wearsafe," said David Benoit, co-founder and CEO of Wearsafe. "As we continue to expand our service to better serve individuals and businesses, our team has remained laser-focused on our mission to make people feel safer. This award is a product of the hard work and dedication our team demonstrates every day, and I couldn't be more proud."
Red Herring 100 Awards are widely acknowledged as one of the industry's more prestigious recognitions. The winning companies, selected from thousands of prospective startups and tech firms, represent the cutting edge of North America's world-class technology industry–and demonstrate the region's continued reputation for digital excellence. This year's winning companies operate in all areas of the tech landscape, including fintech, IoT, robotics, security and clean technology.
"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Red Herring Chairman Alex Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience. What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Wearsafe embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Wearsafe should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."
Companies were judged by industry experts, investors, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.
Following Wearsafe's Top 100 win, Wearsafe is invited to participate in the next step, which is to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia.
About Wearsafe
Wearsafe is the leading provider of advanced safety solutions for wearables. Wearsafe's products marry cutting edge technology with demand for personal safety and workforce protection. The company's vision is to create the most effective emergency and safety resource, changing the perception of security products from solely protecting property to safeguarding individuals on the move. For more information, please contact: press@wearsafe.com
Press Contact
Kylie Brusch
Method Communications
Kylie@methodcommunications.com
415-849-2983
