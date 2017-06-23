News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Names Peter McGarry as Chief Business Development Officer
"We are incredibly pleased to have Peter on board to enhance agent support and business-generating capabilities,"
McGarry has more than 28 years of real estate experience, including 27 years with Fonville Morisey Realty in Raleigh, North Carolina, and his most recent position as Chief Operating Officer of Wilkinson ERA Real Estate in Charlotte, North Carolina. He has been the recipient of numerous awards and honors, such as Leading Real Estate Companies of the World's Chairman's Service Award, President's Service Award and Advisory Council Service Award.
McGarry will be leading business development from the company's Agent & Corporate Services offices located at 1801 Main Street in downtown Sarasota. The centrally-located office is now home to more than 50 staff members where they provide a variety of services to over 650 Realtors from Bradenton to Boca Grande, including marketing and technology support, accounting and escrow services, relocation assistance, appointment setting and rental/property management.
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
