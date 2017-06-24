 
News By Tag
* Residential Real Estate
* Re Max
* Flower Mound
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Flower Mound
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Josh Hawkins Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Josh Hawkins Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Josh Hawkins Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Residential Real Estate
Re Max
Flower Mound

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Flower Mound - Texas - US

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Josh Hawkins recently joined RE/MAX DFW Associates in the Flower Mound office where he will be a buyer's agent for the Donna Bradshaw Team. Mr. Hawkins is a second generation RE/MAX agent. "I grew a passion for real estate after watching my father for over 8 years help many families' dreams come true of home ownership," stated Mr. Hawkins.

Mr. Hawkins discusses his decision of choosing RMDFW, "From everyone I have talked to, the support at RE/MAX is next to none and to me that is the most important thing to me when starting a career."

Steve Allcorn spoke highly of Mr. Hawkins' affiliation, "He is an excellent asset to the company and brings a great wealth of knowledge of the real estate industry. He fits right in with the very successful Donna Bradshaw Team and I look forward to seeing his business prosper here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."

A Texas native, Mr. Hawkins was born and raised in Flower Mound. He has vast knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any family with finding the perfect location to call home. He spent four years at the University of Arkansas where he received a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. Mr. Hawkins and his wife enjoy spending time with friends and family, traveling and being active in their community.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Josh Hawkins can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3570 or via email at josh.hawkins@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Tags:Residential Real Estate, Re Max, Flower Mound
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Flower Mound - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share