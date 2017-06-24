News By Tag
Josh Hawkins Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Mr. Hawkins discusses his decision of choosing RMDFW, "From everyone I have talked to, the support at RE/MAX is next to none and to me that is the most important thing to me when starting a career."
Steve Allcorn spoke highly of Mr. Hawkins' affiliation, "He is an excellent asset to the company and brings a great wealth of knowledge of the real estate industry. He fits right in with the very successful Donna Bradshaw Team and I look forward to seeing his business prosper here at RE/MAX DFW Associates."
A Texas native, Mr. Hawkins was born and raised in Flower Mound. He has vast knowledge of the DFW Metroplex and can assist any family with finding the perfect location to call home. He spent four years at the University of Arkansas where he received a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology. Mr. Hawkins and his wife enjoy spending time with friends and family, traveling and being active in their community.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Josh Hawkins can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 972.355.3570 or via email at josh.hawkins@
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
